Former All Black Andrew Hore avoids charges over mum's fatal fall on farm

Andrew Hore at an All Blacks press conference ahead during the Rugby World Cup 2011.

The mum of a former All Black died when a kicking sheep caused her to fall off a farm vehicle, breaking her back, a coroner’s report reveals.

Suzanne Joan Hore, known as Sue, was working with husband Jim near Stonehenge farm at Paerau, Central Otago, when the fatal incident happened on November 3, 2019.

The farm had been in the Hore family for 100 years and was owned by her son, former All Black Andrew Hore, and his wife at the time.

WorkSafe investigated safety practices at the farm and found a prosecution was not necessary.

A report by coroner Alexandra Cunninghame noted Hore, 67, had been helping her husband move an unwell ewe, which had given birth near the house, across the farm.

The ewe was in the cargo tray of a side-by-side vehicle, also known as an utility task vehicle (UTV), and Hore was holding it.

The ewe began kicking when the vehicle stopped at a gate. Hore fell off the back of the UTV, landing face down on the ground.

Her back was broken, and she died from her injuries.

The coroner said it was an accident.

Kim Bowden Tony Woodcock, left, and Andrew Hore, right, with Andrew's father, Jim Hore.

Shortly after it happened, Jim Hore told Stuff he tried to call his daughter-in-law, former Silver Fern Belinda Colling, who is married to Charlie Hore, and his two sons, but was unable to get through to them.​

He then called emergency services and tried CPR, but knew the worst had happened.

“She didn't even move, didn't even make a noise ... she just died instantly.

“I had poor cellphone coverage, I didn't want to leave her lying by herself, so I just battled it out,” he said.

A death notice at the time said Sue Hore would be sadly missed.

She was a “friend of many, with a hugely generous heart and immense community spirit touching the lives of many”, it said.

The coroner said WorkSafe investigated the farm’s safe systems of work, and had implemented a procedure for safely moving sheep and lambs.

Robyn Edie Jim Hore with some of his horses being used in the 2018 Central Otago Cavalcade.

Workers were required to transport them in either a caged trailer, or in cages on the back of a ute.

The UTV was not meant to be used to transport sheep and workers were not allowed to ride unsecured on the back of vehicles or on trailers.

A sticker on the cargo tray reminded users not to carry passengers in the tray.

WorkSafe concluded there was no public interest in prosecuting anyone over Hore’s death.

The coroner recommended WorkSafe update its Safe Sheep Handling Guidelines to include advice that sheep should be transported across farms by vehicle only if they were secured in a caged trailer, and that they should never be held down by a person while that was happening.

WorkSafe said the recommendation may be taken into account when the guideline documents came up for their scheduled review.