Council takes emergency action to prevent 'extreme' erosion in Riverton

The Southland District Council is completing emergency works at Taramea Bay in Riverton after big tides caused heavy erosion along the foreshore on Friday.

Rough tides causing extensive erosion led the Southland District Council to unload 100 tonnes of rocks onto the Taramea Bay foreshore on Friday afternoon.

A Southland District Council spokesperson said it had deposited the rocks across 50 metres of the foreshore as an interim measure in a bid to stop “extreme” erosion caused by high tides and strong winds.

“With the extent of erosion over the past 24 hours and further rough weather forecast for the next few days, we'll be carrying out some emergency work in the area most immediately at risk,” the spokesperson said.

It would be applying for retrospective resource consent for the works, with Friday’s efforts a “temporary and quick fix” to slow the rate of erosion until a long term solution could be implemented.

Jess Terrill, who lives opposite Taramea Bay, said she had never seen erosion as extreme as it was in that particular area before, with plants she had placed on the foreshore six or seven years ago washed out to sea on Thursday afternoon.

She estimated about two to three metres of the foreshore had been “etched out” during the past month as high winds, high tides and rough swells moved through the area.

Jess Terrill/Supplied Jess Terrill, who lives opposite Taramea Bay, thought about two to three metres of the foreshore had been lost in the past month.

Terrill was impressed with how fast Southland District Council had addressed the problem, with Southland district mayor Gary Tong visiting the bay the morning after Terrill posted videos of the damage on a community Facebook page.

“It’s really good to see they fronted up ... I was really impressed with that,” she said.

According to MetService, Riverton had a high tide of 2.7m at 4.36pm on Friday afternoon.

Taramea Bay is about 10km from Colac Bay, where the Colac Foreshore Rd was closed in 2015 following extensive erosion.

There was wild weather across New Zealand on Friday, as a severe weather system moving across the North Island caused a tornado in Levin, whilst in Queenstown the first natural snow of the year fell on mountains and roads.