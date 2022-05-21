Man arrested after crash on Whakatu Drive in Nelson

Police responded to a crash in Nelson on Friday evening and later arrested a man on charges of assaulting police.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 6.10pm of a single vehicle crash along Whakatu Drive.

“The occupant left the scene in another vehicle,” she said.

Police responded to a house and a man was arrested a short time later “on charges of assaulting police”.

A 38-year-old man was due to appear in Nelson District Court on June 20, the spokesperson said.