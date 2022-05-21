Man arrested after crash on Whakatu Drive in Nelson
Police have arrested a man on Friday evening after a crash on the Whakatu Drive section of State Highway 6 in Nelson.
A police spokesperson said they were notified at 6.10pm of a single vehicle crash along Whakatu Drive.
“The occupant left the scene in another vehicle,” she said.
Police responded to a house and a man was arrested a short time later “on charges of assaulting police”.
A 38-year-old man was due to appear in Nelson District Court on June 20, the spokesperson said.