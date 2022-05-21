Dog park closed after pet dies in poison scare

Aimee Hinii said she was devastated over the sudden death of her labrador Chief after a visit to The Groynes Dog Park in Christchurch.

A dog owner has been left devastated after her labrador died following a visit to a popular dog walking park in Christchurch.

The Groynes Dog Park was closed on Saturday until further notice by Christchurch City Council.

“Dogs have become unwell and this is currently being investigated. The park is being closed for extra precaution,” a council social media post about the closure said.

On Saturday council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said park rangers have thoroughly searched the dog park and surrounds for evidence of cyno bacteria, and blue-green algae, but have found none.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF An outbreak of kennel cough is causing concern for dog owners in Christchurch. (Video first published January 1, 2020)

“The council does not use any poisons or baits for pest control in this area.”

This was a clarification of an earlier statement issued on Friday, which said the council didn’t use poison at the park “outside of closed bait stations for vermin control in buildings”.

Aimee Hinii told Stuff her beloved dog Chief died on Wednesday just hours after she took him to The Groynes Dog Park.

“I took Chief there at 10am, and we were home by 11.30am, and he was fine.”

Hinii said she went to look for him at about 2.45pm and found him shaking by her bed.

She and her partner took him to a vet, who told them they would be in touch in about two hours.

“We didn’t even make it home, and he rang to say [Chief] had passed.”

Hinii said she didn’t know if Chief had ingested something at the park, but it was the only place she took him.

Her other dog, a Cavoodle, who she didn’t take to the park, was fine.

Rutledge said the council became aware of the death of Chief through social media posts, but no one had contacted the council directly about the incident.

He said the ECan Pollution Hotline has been notified.

“They will do any tests they deem relevant in due course.”

In addition, park rangers will collect samples of fungi or mushrooms that may be present and have them tested for “any possible risk factors”, Rutledge said.

Hinii said she and her friends posted about their experience on social media to warn others.

“We know the Groynes is an awesome dog park but just feel we needed to let people know there could be a risk.

I would hate anyone to have to go through the pain myself and family are going through.”