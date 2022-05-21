Men wake up to car fire in front yard

Police are investigating a car fire in Invercargill in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two Invercargill men were woken up in the early hours of Saturday morning by a fire in their front yard.

One of the two cars parked up against their house had caught alight and the fire soon spread to the second vehicle.

“Someone must have torched the car,” one of the residents, who asked not to be named, said.

He was pulling police tape of the vehicles in the daylight, fearful of drawing too much attention to the scene.

The man said he had been sleeping when his flatmate woke him up at about 12.30am to tell him the car was on fire.

The vehicles were parked close to their bedroom windows, and had been standing there for the past four months or so, he said.

The man was unsure how the fire started, but he was grateful to the firefighters who were able to stop the blaze before it reached the house.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one of the cars was well involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

“These firemen, hey, they're great guys,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they responded to multiple calls about a car fire on Lyon St, in Invercargill at 12.45am.

Two cars were on fire and one was well involved when the crew arrived, the spokesperson said.

Police and the fire investigator had been notified.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were making enquiries.