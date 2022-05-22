Hundreds help recovery efforts after Levin's devastating tornado

The Levin clean-up is well underway with the community wrapping its support around those affected by the tornado.

Red-stickered homes, boarded-up windows, missing roofs and demolished fences have been left in the wake of Friday’s devastating tornado in Levin.

More than 250 volunteers turned out on Saturday morning to continue the clean-up around the 33 homes and the parks left damaged and scattered with debris by the wild weather.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said seven properties were severely damaged, eight had moderate damage, and 18 had minor problems.

The seven most seriously-damaged buildings, two commercial and five residential, have been issued with red stickers and may not be entered.

Four families spent Friday night in emergency accommodation, while others stayed with friends and families.

The Horowhenua District Council had designated the southern half of the town under the Building Act to provide powers to inspect, to direct evacuations, to carry out or require work to remove or reduce risks.

Some people living on the edge of the tornado’s path were still waiting on Saturday to find out whether they could stay in their homes.

By Sunday, there were still 24 buildings with moderate to minor damage that would be assessed by council building advisors from Monday.

Joey Close was one of those living with teenage grandchildren Zoe and Konnor Lonsdale opposite homes that had been red-stickered.

Zoe said she had been in bed in the sleep-out when she heard a crash, and thought the roof had come off. It was the neighbour’s fence slamming into the shed.

In the house, two windows were smashed, and a piece of the roof came off. Fences were down, and trees fell over a car in the driveway.

Volunteers clean up debris from Strathmore Ave in Levin after Friday's tornado.

Around the corner, volunteers cleared the site of a house that had been partially destroyed by fire in February, the tornado finishing the demolition.

On one side, Sam Fletcher was at home with his two children and his brother.

He said his children were “freaked out” when they heard the wind, and while he was trying to reassure them, the fence was ripped out, and the shed started to lift off.

They stayed at home on Friday night, but were waiting for an assessor to find out whether the leaks in the roof could be repaired or were a sign of worse structural damage.

On the other side of the empty section, a woman’s house was still standing, but wrecked.

“The inside of her house was all over the main road.”

The sections back on to State Highway 57.

Workers battle to cover a wrecked roof after Friday's tornado ripped through southern Levin.

A group of wāhine Māori from several agencies, who had been in the neighbourhood since 7.15am on Friday, were back on duty on Saturday looking out for people’s welfare and lending a hand.

Whānau Ora navigator from the Muaupoko Tribal Authority Kim Topia said people were feeling quite downbeat on Saturday, after the shock and adrenaline of Friday’s events wore off.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson was helping direct volunteer efforts on Saturday morning.

A tornado ripped roofs off houses in Levin, while neighbours' trampolines survived the winds.

Volunteer Ken Wylie put aside his own concerns about losing part of a boundary fence and a few panels from his greenhouse to walk “umpteen times” up and down the St Joseph’s School grounds picking up shards of glass from neighbouring properties.

“We are better off than a lot of people.”

The volunteers were supported by the council and businesses that contributed tools and wheelbarrows and the makings of a sausage sizzle to feed the troops.

A mayoral relief fund has been set up, with central government matching the council’s $100,000 kickstart to help those needing welfare support.

Local controller Daniel Haigh said people whose buildings had been red-stickered should contact their insurance companies. There was support available for those who did not have insurance.