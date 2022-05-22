Nation-wide Emergency Mobile Alert system tested on Sunday evening

Most people should have received an alert on their phone on Sunday evening.

More than 5 million mobile phones across the country rang, buzzed and lit up after receiving an alert on Sunday night, during this year’s nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system.

“The nationwide test is a way to check our systems, the cell towers and your phone’s ability to receive an Emergency Mobile Alert, so we have confidence it will perform as it should in an emergency,” Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) director Gary Knowles said.

Emergency Mobile Alerts were an additional channel to help keep people safe in an emergency, and did not replace other ways to stay informed or natural warnings.

“No form of technology is completely failsafe, so it doesn’t replace other alerting channels such as radio or social media, or the need to act upon natural warning signs,” Knowles said.

“If you feel your life is in danger, don’t wait for an official warning.”

CDEM said it was not necessary to sign up for the alerts or download an app.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The emergency alert sent out in March 2020, broadcasting the unprecedented move to lock down the country

“Just make sure your phone is on and capable of receiving an alert, and your operating system is up-to-date.”

It was not possible to opt out of receiving an Emergency Mobile Alert. “Your phones may show optional settings used in other countries, but in New Zealand we will use a special broadcast channel that is permanently on,” CDEM said.

Emergency Mobile Alert messages can only be sent by the National Emergency Management Agency, CDEM groups, Police, Fire and Emergency, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Alerts would only be sent when there were serious threats to life, health and property, or for test purposes, CDEM said.

While Sunday’s test alert would be sent to all areas with mobile coverage, the alerts could be targeted to affected areas, in which case only people in the emergency area would receive them.