More dog owners concerned about dog park after poison scare

Arlo ate something at the Groynes Dog Park that caused him to vomit multiple times, owner Katherine Wilson says.

Another dog owner is anxious about ever taking her dog back to a popular dog park after a suspected poisoning that may have also led to another dog's death.

Katherine Wilson suspects her dog, Arlo, ingested something while at the Groynes Dog Park, which was closed on Saturday until further notice by the Christchurch City Council.

It happened the same day fellow dog owner Aimee Hiini was left devastated when her labrador, Chief, died following a visit to the park.

Wilson’s partner had taken Arlo for a walk at the Groynes on Wednesday.

They had almost finished their walk when Arlo started vomiting.

He vomited five or six times on the way back to the car, and was sick several more times when he got home.

Arlo was taken straight to the vet where he spent seven hours on an IV. He was also given an anti-nausea injection and stomach lining protector.

“He thankfully turned a corner but was still miserable when he was picked up,” Wilson said.

Arlo just before he was taken to the vets.

Arlo had run into the muddy creek in the third paddock from the car park, Wilson said.

He became unwell within minutes.

“Arlo has been in that muddy creek many times before and has never had that reaction.”

A couple of days later, friends sent Wilson screenshots of a Facebook post about Chief.

“I couldn’t believe that something like that would happen in a community area that we all trusted. It hit me hard reading this post because it could have just as easily been Arlo,” she said.

Wilson felt relieved for Arlo and was pleased the park had been closed for investigation, but was “absolutely devastated” that another dog had been harmed.

On Saturday, Hiini said she and her friends posted about their experience on social media to warn others.

“We know the Groynes is an awesome dog park but just feel we needed to let people know there could be a risk.

Supplied Labrador Chief died on Wednesday after a visit to a popular dog park in Christchurch, which has since been closed.

“I would hate anyone to have to go through the pain myself and family are going through.”

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said park rangers had thoroughly searched the dog park and surrounds for evidence of cyanobacteria and blue-green algae, but had found none as of Saturday.

Environment Canterbury’s Pollution Hotline had been notified and would “do any tests they deem relevant in due course”.

Park rangers would also collect samples of fungi or mushrooms that may be present and have them tested for “any possible risk factors”, he said.