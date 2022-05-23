Cardiac arrest may have contributed to crash that killed man, unborn baby

The government's 'Road to Zero' road safety strategy 2020-2030 has been released for consultation. (First published July 2019)

A man who died in a crash in South Auckland was seen “slumped” over the steering wheel shortly before he collided with another car, causing a pregnant woman to lose her baby.

Colin Bryce Evans, 54, was killed in a car crash in Mill Rd in Alfriston on January 27, 2018, after his car crossed the centre line and hit a Mini Cooper.

A recently released coroner’s report said Evans died from the combined effects of heart failure and injuries from the crash.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Colin Evans was killed when he crashed into another car in Mill Rd in South Auckland. (File photo)

The woman driving the Mini Cooper, who was 21 weeks’ pregnant, was also injured in the crash and lost her unborn baby as a result.

Coroner Tania Tetitaha said Evans had several health issues, including heart failure and a seizure disorder which meant he wasn’t allowed to drive for some time in 2012. He had since regained his licence.

On the day of the crash, a witness saw Evans swerving across the road and he appeared slumped over the steering wheel.

The serious crash unit investigated the accident and reported it could not rule out driver distraction or a cardiac event being a factor in the crash. The unit’s report mentioned Evans was not wearing a seatbelt which was a factor in the severity of his injuries.

Tetitaha sought comment from Evans’ general practice doctor and Middlemore Hospital about whether he had been assessed as fit to drive before the crash.

Dr Marianne Lund, a cardiologist employed by Counties Manukau District Health Board, provided a report that said Evans was diagnosed with cardiac failure in 2017 and uncontrolled heart failure in January 2018.

The report said people with recent or uncontrolled heart failure should not drive but Lund could not find notes to confirm if Evans had been told this during his hospital stay in January 2018.

“I don’t have evidence to confirm this advice was given. This is, however, standard advice given by the cardiology team for all heart failure admissions,” Lund said.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/Stuff Colin Evans had been admitted to Middlemore Hospital in the weeks before his death. (File photo)

Evans’ family said he had not been told not to drive during his last hospital stay and at his last GP appointment his fitness to drive was not discussed.

Tetitaha said the evidence showed Evans’ medical team agreed he was unfit to drive but there was doubt raised by the family that he wasn’t told this. No written advice was given.

“If a medical practitioner assesses a patient as unfit to drive, this should be recorded and a copy of the advice provided to the patient,” Tetitaha said.

She said Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) should consider providing health practitioners with a simple form setting out advice regarding fitness to drive and require them to give written advice to patients and record it in medical records.

She also suggested the Ministry of Transport consider requiring health professionals to notify Waka Kotahi of drivers with long-term or permanently disabling medical conditions affecting their fitness to drive.

Waka Kotahi confirmed it had provided a range of templates and forms to health professionals, and was reviewing the booklet.

“NZTA is limited in its ability to influence the way health practitioners carry out examinations or maintain health records as these will be dependent on the professional guidelines specific to the health profession,” it said.

”NZTA would be happy to consider what further emphasis could be applied to the current guidance and placement of the information during the review.”

The Ministry of Transport said work was under way to consider reviewing the framework related to fitness to drive.