Queueing for dignity: team offering mobile laundry and shower find 'incredible need' in Christchurch

A new laundromat and shower in a van offers dignity to homeless people and others in hardship.

The man behind a new service offering vulnerable and homeless people the chance to have a free shower and get their clothes laundered says he has been “blown away” by the hardship he has witnessed.

Orange Sky Aotearoa will launch in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Tuesday, the first branch of the non-profit organisation to open in the South Island.

But before the distinctive orange laundromat vans had even officially hit the streets, Orange Sky Aotearoa operations manager Eddie Uini said the level of demand was “eye-opening”.

Orange Sky Aotearoa manager Eddie Uini

“We knew the number of people doing it tough in Christchurch were quite high ... but being here and seeing it for myself, I have been blown away,” Uini said.

“We are seeing a lot of families. Homeless people are doing it tough on the streets, but what I wasn't ready for was to see how many young families – parents with kids – are coming out to us wanting help.”

According to 2018 Census data, more than 41,000 New Zealanders currently experience homelessness in Aotearoa, while a 2021 Orange Sky and YouGov survey found one in five New Zealanders have personally experienced homelessness, and 20% “struggle to make ends meet every week”.

In trial runs in recent days volunteers have bundled clothes into baskets at the New Brighton food pantry, washing and drying them while chatting to mothers as children milled around the van.

the service can offer people a safe place to connect and meet others.

“If a young family can save $20 at the laundromat it can be then spent on food,” said Uini. “People might have a roof over their heads, but they are still doing it tough. I wasn’t expecting these numbers.”

Staffed largely by volunteers, Orange Sky Aotearoa supports vulnerable communities and people experiencing homelessness by providing a free mobile shower and laundromat.

The organisation already operates two vans in Auckland and one in Wellington.

The new van, supported by The Rātā Foundation and Lottery Community Canterbury, will offer services from Tuesday to Saturday at key locations in the central city, including Cathedral Square, Tiny Shops Village in Linwood and Kairos Free Store on St Asaph St, as well as New Brighton, with plans to expand into other suburbs.

“For people on the streets, the clothes they are wearing might be the only clothes that they have.

“We provide everything, and give them a change of clothes, so they can wash what they are wearing and can have a shower,” said Uini, who works seven days a week to bring dignity to those on the streets.

“It is a big thing for someone to trust us with their clothes or their things as that might be all that they own.”

Orange Sky Aotearoa volunteers help those seeking a warm shower and to wash and dry their clothes.

Loneliness is a big problem for many homeless and creating a safe place for conversation and connection was just as important as a warm shower and clean clothes.

“One man told me I was the first person he had talked to in five weeks,” said Uini.

“We pull out our orange chairs and provide a safe place for people to connect. We refer to people who use our service as friends, so it builds a cool relationships while people are waiting for their washing and hanging out.”

Loneliness is a big issue for many homeless

Growing up in South Auckland, Uini was moved to help when someone he knew died on the streets.

“He had an infection and didn’t get help because he was embarrassed he was dirty and hadn't showered in so long,” said Uini.

“I started off at a laundromat to help people, but then I saw Orange Sky vans in Australia ... I connected with them, and we had our first van out in Auckland and haven't looked back.”

Since its launch in 2018, Orange Sky Aotearoa has completed at least 11,178 loads of washing, provided 7112 hot showers and enjoyed 17,260 hours of “real conversation and connection”.

“One of the things that has touched me since I have been here is how many beautiful people there are in Christchurch,’’ said Uini.

“The City Mission, Salvation Army, Housing First – the way they interact and talk with people has been really easy to connect with. I don't know if that is just a Christchurch thing.”