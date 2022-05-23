Man doctored teens' images and posted to adult website

The man doctored images he found on the teens’ social media accounts and posted them on adult websites.

A Nelson man doctored images of teenage girls and then posted them on adult websites in a crime police called “extremely upsetting”.

A 56-year-old man appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday on charges of causing digital harm, possession of objectionable material and child exploitation.

The man was remanded without plea until June 20, and granted interim name suppression, his lawyer Emma Riddell citing extreme hardship should his name be made public.

His bail conditions included not to access the Internet outside of work purposes, and not to be found in the company of any female under the age of 18.

Marlborough police arrested the man in Nelson following an investigation into harmful online activity that chiefly targeted teenage girls from the Marlborough area.

Police became aware that a number of the young womens’ photos had been taken from social media sites and doctored with “sexually explicit additions for reposting to adult websites”, a police media release said.

“This type of crime is extremely upsetting for those affected by it and I am glad we have been able to stop this person from causing more harm,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said.