Southland Electronics closing after 55 years, as repair work declines

The part-owners of Southland Electronics, Ian Pottinger, left, and Ross Jordan, are closing the Invercargill business on Friday.

People don’t repair things – they throw them out, especially televisions and radios.

And that decline in repair work has led to the decision to close Southland Electronics after 55 years of being in business.

Co-owner Ian Pottinger, an Invercargill city councillor, said the day of the service technician had gone.

The business repaired items such as televisions and radios.

“Service work has changed ... a lot of the stuff is not getting serviced now. Some of it is unfixable, some people don’t repair things, they throw them out.”

Pottinger owns Southland Electronics with Ross Jordan and Chris Carlaw. The business was formed 55 years ago, with Jordan working there for 50 years.

Jordan can remember soon after starting in 1972 that colour TVs were being rolled out throughout the country.

“When we first started here, we could fix anything electronically that came in the building, but it has all changed,” Jordan said.

Most months Jordan worked on 40 repair jobs.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it but it is going to be sad this week [with the business closing].”

Seeing electronics changing constantly during the years, had been a privilege to be part of, Pottinger said.

An example was the arrival of black and white TVs in the late 1960s, followed by colour TVs.

“Then the first plasma [television] and now we have got modern flat panel displays.”

The installation of car radios and radio telephones was “huge” for the business in the early 1980s, Pottinger said.

In earlier years, cars were not manufactured with radios, he said.

“We were at the birth of the most simplistic two-way radio, then that evolved into compact stuff, then cellphones came out.

“Everything has got miles better and cheaper.”

Pottinger is not sure what employment opportunities lie ahead for him. He would like to continue to use his knowledge on electronics in other work. However, he is standing for the Invercargill mayoralty in October.

The end of Southland Electronics on Friday will mark Jordan’s retirement.