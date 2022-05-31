Fed up with publicly-funded libraries, a Nelson man is starting his own

Fed up with the status quo, one man decided to start his own library in Richmond.

Railing against ratepayer-funded libraries, a Nelson man has started his own members-only institution.

Convenor Kym Parsons is calling for donations of “artefacts, artworks and literature”, as well as furniture for The Nelson Athenaeum, which is currently housed in a room near the grandstand of Richmond’s A&P Showgrounds.

The venture began in January when Parsons, who has previously campaigned online for Nelson to become a separate state with its own military force, began The Nelson Library Facebook group.

In February, he changed the name of the institution to prevent people confusing it with the Nelson Public Library, and to reflect its new ambitious scope.

WakatÅ« Inc/Supplied High level design of the proposed new library and Climatorium riverside precinct on the lower Maitai River.

The library would “... expand from being just a library into an independent membership intellectual centre that encompasses a library, museum and art gallery,” Parsons wrote. “This new institution shall henceforth be known as the Nelson Athenaeum”.

The name was a homage to a school founded by the Roman Emperor Hadrian for the promotion of literary and scientific studies, he said.

It is not known how many people have taken up membership at the new institution. However, four people attended its last meeting earlier this month, when the group discussed opening a bank account, a catalogue system and their funds, which are currently $87.90.

Parsons did not respond to a request for comment.

Potential members can browse some 300 titles on the Nelson Athenaeum’s online catalogue.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The Nelson Athenaeum is located in a room at the front of the grandstand at the A&P Showgrounds. (File photo)

A look through the titles reveals an eclectic array of literature, including the Concise Encyclopaedia of Australia and New Zealand (1977), Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus (1992), and Sharon Osbourne’s Survivor: My Story (2008).

Referring to plans for Nelson’s new $46m public library, Parsons has made it clear he disapproves of publicly-funded libraries.

“This proposal to spend over $50 million of ratepayer money on a new library is an example of why we disagree with the notion that libraries should be funded by the general public.”

The Nelson Athenaeum would also be free from the influence of “globalist elites in the United Nations and World Economic Forum”, he wrote.

“Our public libraries, like so many other of our institutions, are under control of these tyrants as centres for indoctrination.”

Instead, The Nelson Athenaeum will fund itself with annual subscriptions.

“Unlike the council run libraries, the Nelson Athenaeum believes that any expansion of its services and facilities must match the revenues and desires of our membership rather than expecting ratepayers to fund a project that many of them will never use.”