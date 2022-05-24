Rest home resident not showered for eight days amid 'chronic' staff shortages

NZ Nurses Organisation’s Sarah Barker says staff shortages, amid Covid-19, could put patients at risk. (First published in December 2021)

Elderly residents at two West Coast rest homes claim are receiving “inhumane” care amid staffing shortages, relatives claim – one saying her grandmother did not receive a shower for eight days.

The West Coast District Health Board was recently forced to restructure two rest homes in Greymouth due to the aged residential care sector being short more than 14 nurses.

Residents were moved from one to the other depending on the care they needed.

Google Dixon House in Greymouth has had all its hospital level care residents moved out to Granger House

Granger House, with 69 residents, was temporarily designated a hospital-level care facility to ensure it had appropriate staffing and support, while Dixon House, which has 31 residents, operated as a rest home facility.

Greymouth woman Trudy Cruse said her father John, 79, was moved from Dixon House to Granger House.

While she said she understood why he had to be moved, she was disgusted by the “shambles” in the way the move was carried out by the health board.

His room was packed up a week before the move, leaving him in a bare room with no personal belongings or family photos.

“Dixon House had been his home for over three years. He has Parkinson’s and dementia – his life revolves around routine and structure,” she said.

Supplied Trudy Cruse and her father John, who has Parkinson’s and dementia.

Cruse said they were told he would be moved by May 13 at the earliest, but received a call on May 11 to say he would be moved the next day and she was not allowed to travel with him.

The staff at Granger House were lovely but were under pressure trying to accommodate the new residents a day early, she said.

“What I witnessed was the most inhumane thing I’ve ever seen.

“All these elderly people crying and distraught not knowing what was going on, staff members upset. It could have been done with so much more care and empathy,” she said.

Her father was crying and told her, “I’m a nobody”.

An air pressure bed was not ready for him when he arrived, and he did not have the correct chair needed to prevent pressure sores.

She said the family should have been more involved and communication from the health board could have been better.

Kim Hines said her 91-year-old grandmother was moved from Dixon House to Granger House, even though she had not been receiving hospital-level care previously.

“It made no sense because she received even less care in Granger House than she had been getting in Dixon House,” Hines said. “She was getting better care when she lived in her flat with home help.”

Her grandmother did not have a shower or her dressings changed in eight days.

The family were first told it was because of staff shortages, then a lack of hot water due to there being more residents, then that the showers were being renovated.

They were told Granger House had better dressings that did not need to be changed.

“There is just not enough staffing. Our elderly deserve better – nanas are precious. We don’t want any special treatment, we want her properly cared for with good food and a shower.”

She said the residents were given reheated frozen food since the kitchen also was short-staffed.

Supplied A Reefton rest home had to close and residents moved from one home to another in Greymouth amid staff shortages. (File photo)

Heritage Lifecare, which owns Granger House, chief executive Norah Barlow said the aged care sector had a chronic shortage of about 1200 nurses, particularly in rural areas like the West Coast. The move was necessary to try to make the best out of the staffing the region had.

“In some cases we have to make the best out of a bad situation,” she said.

While she could not comment on individual cases, she said just because people were not showered it did not mean they weren’t washed and changed.

Supplied Chief executive of Heritage Lifecare Norah Barlow says the shortage of nurses in New Zealand is “chronic”.

The West Coast DHB has been approached for comment, but general manager Philip Wheble previously said the health board was advertising nationally and internationally to fill more than 14 nursing roles in aged residential care.

The situation had been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the extended border closure, he said, as the sector relied on healthcare staff coming into New Zealand from overseas.

Reefton’s Ziman House closed in February due to staffing shortages and the West Coast District Health Board has said it cannot reopen as planned in June until more staff are recruited.