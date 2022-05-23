Westland mayoral hopeful declares intent to stand as health of incumbent Bruce Smith improves

Westland mayor Bruce Smith was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after his health took a turn for the worse (File photo)

Westland will have a new mayor following the local elections in October after Bruce Smith revealed he would be stepping down.

Smith, mayor of the district since 2016, is recovering in hospital after falling ill a little over a week ago.

He had decided not to stand for the mayoralty again before his health issues emerged, instead publicly saying he intended to run for the West Coast Regional Council.

Smith was receiving specialist treatment after a bout of ill-health and had been in recovery when he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital the weekend before last after taking a turn for the worse, deputy mayor David Carruthers said.

Smith previously said he intended to run for the West Coast Regional Council.(file photo)

Writing on Facebook on Thursday morning, Smith’s son, Craig Smith, said his father’s health was “improving by the day”, saying: “This is a big can of worms, but we feel positive and that we've got this.

Carruthers said he would be acting mayor until Smith could return to work.

“I understand the crisis of last week has passed and he is on the way to recovery. He is staying in Christchurch for some medical assistance for now.

“Things are ticking over and it’s business as usual at the Westland District Council.”

Smith had only ever intended to serve for two terms and had decided not to run prior to any health concerns, Carruthers said. It is unclear whether he will still stand for the regional council.

Only one other person has so far indicated their intention to stand for the mayoralty, Hokitika businessman Chris Rea, who signalled his intention to run before Smith’s hospitalisation.

Owner of Hokitika Automotive and digital radio firm ChatR Communications, Rea is currently a director of two council-controlled organisations.

Supplied Hokitika businessman and firefighter Chris Rea is running for Westland mayor in the October local body elections.

A firefighter for more than 20 years, he is also a board member of two Hokitika schools, Tai Poutini Polytechnic, and the West Coast Rural Fire Authority. He is also a trustee of Development West Coast.

Despite having never served on the council, Rea said he wanted to run to bring “fresh blood” to the table.

Former mayoral candidate Latham Martin, who lost the election by only 90 votes in 2019, said he was “seriously considering” running again.

He said he was relieved that Smith was well enough to get in touch when the mayor texted him at the weekend.