Support workers protest for better pay after Government offer 'isn't even enough to buy a lollipop'

Alice Olynsma, a healthcare assistant at Ballarat Rest Home, says care and support workers deserve fair pay. (First published May 23, 2022)

The jobs are skilled and demanding and the workers can sometimes feel unsafe. So it’s the love of the people that keeps carers and support workers in their jobs – it certainly isn’t the pay.

This was the experience of Deb Burns,​ a carer for Nurse Maude in Upper Hutt, and one of 150 workers who gathered on the Petone Esplanade to vent their frustration at the Government's latest pay offer on Monday afternoon.

Her typical working day started at 8am and finished at 7pm, with a three-hour gap in the middle. Earning $26.61 per hour she took home $1900 fortnightly, which included an allowance for her car. This didn’t cover the long distances she travelled, and with inflation running at 6.9% she felt like she was going backwards.

She had worked as a carer for 15 years, and it was only her love of the job and the people she cared for which kept her going. "I care about the community and the elderly."

READ MORE:

* No time to care: Is there a crisis in caring for the elderly?

* Social workers call for pay increase as wages differ by $30,000 across sector

* Call centre workers' suspension 'heavy-handed', says union



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Care and support workers protest on Petone Esplanade to push for a pay rise.

Burns was one of hundreds of people gathered in protest around the country on Monday, calling for an urgent pay increase for support workers ahead of the expiry of legislation, which sets their pay and qualifications, in just over a month's time.

In a statement, the Public Service Association (PSA) E tū and New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the legislation affected 65,000 workers, who feared an uncertain future if the Government didn’t agree to boost funding to provide a substantial increase in their pay.

The Care and Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement Act was passed in 2017, and the legislation expires on July 1. No replacements or extensions have been agreed upon.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Margaret Colgan, a support worker for Emerge Aotearoa, joins the protest in Christchurch.

PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley said the Government had offered an increase of about 2.5% to 3% for the next 18 months - less than half of the current rate of inflation and no more than 70 cents an hour per worker.

There were six protests initially planned, and an extra one went ahead in Nelson at the last minute, Woolley said.

PSA organiser Lee Miller, who was at the protest in Petone, Wellington, said the offer of 70 cents was not acceptable. "Seventy cents isn’t even enough to buy a lollipop."

She felt an hourly increase of $7 would better reflect the value of the work done by carers.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Kate Pittuck, centre, is a support worker for those with learning disabilities.

Kate Pittuck​ works as a supervisor for Community Connections, supporting people with learning disabilities – a tough job, she said.

"It is a skilled and demanding job. We are working with people who can be very challenging and we are quite unsafe at times."

The majority of carers were female, she said, and it was unfair they were being paid so poorly.

Atele Peppa​ works in a rest home in Woburn. She was annoyed the current offer didn’t even cover inflation.

If the sector didn't start paying more, it would become increasingly difficult to recruit new staff, she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Atele Peppa, a rest home worker, joins carers and support workers gathered at Petone Esplanade, one of many rallies and events held across Aotearoa on Monday, to call for better pay.

In Christchurch, the sentiment was much the same.

Louise Reeves, a support worker with Health Care New Zealand, said she was paid minimum wage, and was having to sometimes go without food so she had enough petrol to see her clients.

“I love my job, I love the clients I work for, I see them as my family. I will help them in any way I can, but I’m not getting paid fairly.”

Alice Olynsma, a health care assistant at Ballarat Rest Home in Christchurch, said work at the moment was “quite brutal”.

“We have massive staff shortages [and] we still have residents with Covid – it’s really hard out there,” she said. “Most of us are women and we’re not getting paid as we should be. We want what we’re owed.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Alice Olynsma, a health care assistant at Ballarat Rest Home in Christchurch.

“We can be very invisible at times in the care homes and in the community, we don’t get the support that everybody else does.”

Margaret Colgan, a support worker with Emerge Aotearoa, said the proposed increase was “absolutely ridiculous”.

The pressures of rising living costs were mounting. “I love my work, [but] it’s very much undervalued and underpaid.”