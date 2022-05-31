Why a ride to work sets up the day for one of the Beehive's busiest ministers

Chris Hipkins is in charge of the education and public service ministries, and the Government's Covid-19 response. He often cycles 30km from Upper Hutt to Parliament.

The sun’s rays haven’t yet reached the road shoulder in Upper Hutt where Chris Hipkins is hunched over a bicycle wheel trying to wrestle a tyre back on to on the rim.

I’d usually fix my own flat tyre, but I’m not about to pass up the chance to have a minister of the Crown get his hands dirty instead. He is a public servant in the purest form.

Before a shattered Steinlager bottle stopped proceedings, I was supposed to be trying to find out why one of the busiest people in Parliament – and the MP for Remutaka – likes to ride his bike to work by accompanying him on his way in.

With the minister’s spare tube incompatible with my wheel, my journey is over before it starts, but that doesn't stop us from having a chat.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Cabinet minister Chris Hipkins often cycles 30km to Parliament from his Upper Hutt home.

In charge of the Education and Public Service ministries, and the Covid-19 response, Hipkins is also an occasional cyclist who has been riding to work on and off for the past 15 years.

“I ride in because it sets me up really well for the day – I end up feeling really refreshed when I get to work, and it means I know that I’ve done my exercise for the day and can just focus in on what I need to worry about for the rest of the day,” he says.

Hipkins’ morning ride takes him 30km from Upper Hutt, down State Highway 2 and Hutt Rd, to the Beehive. It takes about an hour if he doesn’t have to stop for stricken reporters.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Hipkins rides for the exercise, saying it sets him up for the day.

“I’m one of these crazy people that has an Apple Watch that tells you if you’ve done enough exercise for the day,” he says. “If you bike in in the mornings then you know that your watch is looking pretty good for the rest of the day.”

Hipkins mostly rides in to town. The return trip is a bit sketchy with the narrow, or at times non-existent, road shoulders on the northern leg. That makes the ride home “not so much fun”.

Increasing local cycle infrastructure budgets are only a good thing, he says.

“It’s never going to be perfect in the place like Wellington, given the number of cyclists that we’ve got, but its getting better all the time ... I think we’re getting better at coming up with cycle-friendly roads and tracks, but there’s still a way to go.”

Recently, Hipkins has noticed a change in who is riding on the roads.

“The cyclists you see more and more of now are the people on E-bikes,” he says.

“I think it’s fantastic – you see a different age profile of people out now because of E-bikes, people who might not have cycled before having an E-bike. It just gives them that little extra lift ... which I think is brilliant.”