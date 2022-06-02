Book about fairies in Fiordland makes finalist list

Broadcaster and journalist Sonya Wilson signing copies of her children's book Spark Hunter about fairies in Fiordland.

A broadcaster who grew up going holidaying in Fiordland, and wondering if there were any magical creatures lurking in the bushes, has written a children’s book about it.

Sonya Wilson is a finalist for the Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Junior Fiction Award and NZSA Best First Book Award at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults this year.

It is for her first book Spark Hunter.

“The idea came because I spent a lot of time as a young girl in Fiordland,” she said.

Wilson was born and brought up in Invercargill, until the age of 18 when she left for broadcasting school.

Supplied Author Sonya Wilson's drawings in her childhood exercise book about her fascination with Fiordland.

“We used to go camping around Manapouri and Te Anau with my family,” she said.

While her sisters would be waterskiing, Wilson would spend time letting her youthful mind wonder.

“I just spent a lot of time sitting there, wondering ... what other creatures might be living in the bush and hoping that if I sat there long enough, that they might reveal themselves to me,” she said.

Supplied Author Sonya Wilson's drawings from when she was aged 12 about her fascination with Fiordland.

In the book, her main character Nissa Marshall goes camping at Deep Cove in Fiordland National Park with her class, just as Wilson did when she was younger.

When she was at the editing process of her book, she found an exercise book of drawings and information about her fascination with Fiordland at her parents house.

The exercise book helped her to tap into the mind of being a 12-year-old again, she said.

“... to get that language, and tone and remember ... the way you thought and stuff, it was helpful for that.

“And helpful to remind me the kind of stuff kids get taught before they go into Deep Cove,” Wilson said.

Wilson has worked as a broadcast journalist for years; reporting, producing and presenting primarily for TVNZ's Breakfast, One News, 20/20, Sunday and Q + A programmes.