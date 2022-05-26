Lord of the finds: Books at auction reveal family connection and mystery over lost Tolkien work

A box of old books bought at a Dunedin auction revealed a family connection for the buyer, and a mystery over a lost book about Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien.

A chance find at an auction house revealed a surprise family connection and a hunt for a lost work on J.R.R Tolkien.

Sharon O’Loughlin’s lifelong love of old books began when she was a student at Our Lady of Fatima School in Christchurch, and found a leather-bound book on Peter Pan by J.M Barrie.

‘’I’ve never forgotten it,” she said.

By the age of 12, she rode her push-bike around second hand bookstores in Christchurch, and so began her collection.

That love continued when she moved to Dunedin in 2011, with O’Loughlin discovering the city’s various second hand book stores, as well as checking out the weekly auction lots at Hayward’s Auction House on Carroll St.

READ MORE:

* Social isolation, video chats renewing attention to the art of the bookshelf

* Beren and Luthien: New book by JRR Tolkien finally goes on sale

* Rare collection of New Zealand history books up for auction

* 50 books every kid should read by age 12



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Part of a book collection bought by Sharon O’Loughlin at auction in Dunedin.

In 2015 she successfully bid on a box of ‘’really beautiful books’’, which were recommended by her partner David Stedman, a bookbinder.

O’Loughlin has an Instagram page where she opens up her books in her collection, posts pictures of them, ‘’and tell stories about them’’.

But the box of books sat in a spare room, unread, until Anzac Day the following year when she picked up a copy of The Immortal Dawn, about the Anzacs.

Inside that book was an inscription, that read: “To Jessie, from Mother with loving wishes”, dated 1922.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A book on the Anzacs was addressed to 'Jessie'.

O’Loughlin was intrigued about the family missing a book about the Anzacs on Anzac Day.

So she opened another. This one gave her a surname: “Awarded to Jessie Sprott for proficiency in writing and drawing”, from a head teacher at Oamaru South School.

O’Loughlin and Stedman searched online for information on Jessie Sprott, of Oamaru, and found she married Albert Ryan in the town in 1928.

O’Loughlin was stunned to find Albert Ryan’s parents were her grandmother’s grandparents, which made Jessie Sprott her great, great aunt.

In 2017 O’Loughlin and Stedman returned to Hayward’s Auction House and found a box of ephemera, including old Christmas cards and letters.

A name jumped out – Mrs J Ryan, her great. great aunt.

Those letters were addressed to Mrs J Ryan’s home in Dunedin, just a few hundred metres from where O’Loughlin lived.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sharon O'Loughlin with some books and letters from the collection.

The collection once belonged to Jessie Ryan, and her son John.

O’Loughlin went back to Hayward’s and asked if the seller had any more items for sale, but the box of ephemera was the last lot of a broken-up auction lot.

Her deep dive revealed John Ryan was an Emeritus Professor at the University of New England in Armidale New South Wales and who used to host Tolkien Studies as part of the University of Otago’s Summer School.

The collection included his school reports from the now closed High St School, Otago Boys’ High School, invitations, membership to the Atheneum, and a letter from publisher A.H Reed.

Those letters revealed Ryan went to Oxford University in 1954, and was mentored by J.R.R Tolkien, author of the Lord of the Rings published that same year.

Ryan wasalive, and O’Loughlin emailed him to say she was a distant relative and had bought his items at auction. The pair later spoke over the phone.

He told O’Loughlin there were many more books out there.

‘’Through reading all of these things I kind of got to know the family.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A box of letters was bought at a local auction house, revealing more clues about O’Loughlin’s relatives.

She searched the city’s bookshops, and found more books connected to Jessie Sprott.

Several family books were found - and bought - from Dead Souls Bookshop on Princes St.

It appeared a large number of books had been sold at auction, and some ended up in the city’s second hand bookstore.

But one book eluded her.

Ryan told O’Loughlin ‘’there was a special book out there that he had made for his mother’’.

That book was all of his works on Tolkien, which was bound and then given to his mother Jessie, who died in the 1980s.

Supplied JRR Tolkien, author of Lord of the Rings.

‘’That has gone and we believe it was sold to someone.’’

The buyer may not be aware of the value of the book, which “is a one-off’’, he said.

O’Loughlin was continuing her search for the book, which she would love to show to Ryan.

Part of the appeal of going through the items was piecing together some of the life of her late grandmother, via the invitations and old photos.

‘’I’ve had a lot of fun,” she said.