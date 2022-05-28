The new drug arriving at our borders posing a significant risk

An example of a package of dimethylpentylone seized at the border by Customs.

A rapid increase in seizures of a new drug at the border has prompted a warning from authorities, which say little is known about it, but its potential to cause harm could be “disproportionally large”.

Dimethylpentylone, also known as dipentylone or sold online under alternative names such as ‘BU crystal’, is likely to become the most prevalent synthetic substance of its type in New Zealand, a new report has found.

Police predict the drug, a synthetic cathinone, will completely overtake the consumption of eutylone, a drug which caused extensive harm throughout the country in late 2020 and early 2021, after it was mis-sold as MDMA (ecstasy), causing dozens of hospitalisations.

“The real fear of course is that we just have no idea of how harmful this new drug really is,” National Drug Intelligence Bureau (NDIB) manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said.

READ MORE:

* Recreational ketamine use likely to surpass cocaine in popularity in New Zealand

* 'Welcome decline' of dangerous synthetic drugs being seized in New Zealand

* ‘Highly dangerous’ meth-like substitute found in parcel delivered to unsuspecting resident in Wellington



“Because there's just no evidence as it's such a new substance, we don’t know what harm this will cause people in the short and long term.”

A report about the drug by the NDIB, a multi-agency intelligence unit involving police, customs, and the Ministry of Health, called for authorities to consider prioritising dimethylpentylone-related investigations over other less harmful drugs.

nz police/Supplied An example of dimethylpentylone advertised on an overseas drug purchasing website.

“Although dimethylpentylone is present in relatively small quantities, the associated harm has the potential to be disproportionately large,” it said.

The drug was first detected in New Zealand in November, at a drug testing clinic in Dunedin, and first seized at the border in February.

Since then, the amount seized has continued to increase each month, totalling more than 12.2 kg, or 122,660 doses, so far.

“It's definitely surprising,” Macdonald said. “What we are worried about is how it has been much quicker to escalate to a point where you will see this drug more prevalent in the community more quickly than we did with eutylone,” Macdonald said.

Supplied Dimethylpentylone was found in two samples tested by KnowYourStuffNZ in Dunedin in November, including in a pink âPlayboyâ tablet that was sold as MDMA.

“When we are talking about synthetic substances which have high dose rates ... we're talking dangerous amounts of a drug that can be used hundreds of 1000s of times in the community.”

The report found it was unlikely there would be a large market for dimethylpentylone as a recreational drug in its own right.

“However it will continue to be mis-sold as MDMA posing a significant risk of widespread drug harm,” it said.

The prevalence of the drug is also increasing overseas.

“Dimethylpentylone is expected to soon eclipse eutylone as the most prevalent synthetic cathinone detected in the United States and will likely follow suit in New Zealand.”

nz police/Supplied Dimethylpentylone is also known as dipentylone and is sometimes sold online under alternative names such as âBU crystalâ.

Synthetic cathinones like eutylone and dimethylpentylone are stimulants that belong to a broader group of drugs known as New Psychoactive Substances (NPS).

They are often referred to as designer drugs or bath salts and are more dangerous than MDMA due to their higher dose rate – 60mg to 100mg – meaning users unknowingly take a lot more than expected, the report said.

Symptoms of dimethylpentylone could be similar to other synthetic cathinones which induce agitation, anxiety, paranoia, tachycardia, nausea, chest pain and tremors.

Supplied/nz police National Drug Intelligence Bureau ManagerÂ Detective InspectorÂ Blair Macdonald.

Last year, China banned a number of synthetic drugs, including eutylone, which led to a near total disappearance of production and subsequent supply into New Zealand.

“At the time of the ban, the NDIB assessed it was likely a new synthetic cathinone would replace eutylone. This has subsequently occurred, and it appears dimethylpentylone has filled the gap in the market,’ the report said.

It appeared the drug was now being manufactured again in China on a large scale, it said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

The drug is similar in appearance to most MDMA found in New Zealand and is most commonly available as a white or brown powder, but it can also come in crystal, rock, capsule, and tablet forms.

The NDIB are now in the process of adding it to the National Drugs in Wastewater Programme.

Despite increases in dimethylpentylone seizures, the ratio of MDMA seizures in comparison remained high, which could minimise widespread harm, Macdonald said.

This reduced the chance of a “perfect storm” event like in 2020/2021 with eutylone, he said, when the levels were almost equal, which led to increased misrepresentation and hospitalisations throughout the country.

“Our message is always if you have any doubt at all about the substance that you're in possession of go and get your drugs check with the likes of Know Your Stuff or the New Zealand Drug Foundation.”