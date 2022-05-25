Ministry of Education to close head office in Wellington due to earthquake risk, 1000 staff to work from home

The Ministry of Education will close its head office in Wellington due to it being deemed an earthquake risk.

The Ministry of Education head office in Wellington will close and more than 1000 staff have been told to work from home after it was discovered it does not meet earthquake standards.

In a statement, the ministry’s secretary for education, Iona Holsted, said it was found that Mātauranga House, which was previously strengthened above 90% of the National Building Standard (NBS), is now rated by engineers at 25% NBS, due to its concrete floors.

“Alongside the engineers’ report and following a health and safety assessment, we have decided to act and our staff in Mātauranga House have been asked to work from home,” she said.

Other aspects of the building continued to rate well, Holsted said.

The ministry had been working with engineers to better understand the impact of the National Engineering Assessment Guidelines on the Bowen St building.

Wellington City is considered a high-risk seismic area and sits on multiple active fault lines.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting our staff to transition to remote working and providing them with the resources they need to continue to deliver services to the education sector,” Holsted said.

“We have allowed until the end of Monday, May 30, for staff to make the transition to remote working. We expect our staff will work from home until September while we plan our longer-term working arrangements.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ministry of Education secretary for education, Iona Holsted. (File photo)

Holsted said staff would be updated and connected throughout the process as it developed its accommodation plan for the future of the national office.

“We know this will be challenging for some, and thank all our staff for their resilience to date and for supporting us through this transition.”

It was too early to say how long remediation work would take and whether the ministry would return to the building in the future, Holsted said.

A year before the ministry moved into the building in 2015, the building was rated 90-100% NBS or ‘‘low risk’’.

This rating, plus the building’s relatively good performance during the Kaikōura earthquake, meant it was not immediately prioritised for a re-assessment under its regular and ongoing property re-assessment schedule, Holsted said.

The ministry received the final engineering report in April, and since then had shared it with the property owner, sought and considered additional information, requested a peer review from the property owner’s engineer, and conducted its own health and safety assessment.

jericho rock-archer/Stuff The Bowen St building has more than 1000 staff who will now have to work from home.

The health and safety assessment considered factors such as the building’s height and its location near a known fault, as well as the information provided by engineers.

While the physical characteristics of the building hadn’t changed, the difference in the rating reflected a new set of technical guidelines for seismic assessment released by MBIE in 2017, called the Seismic Assessment of Existing Buildings (2017), or ‘‘Red Book’’, Holsted said.

The section of the Red Book dealing with concrete buildings was revised in 2018 to include the latest knowledge following the 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake. This section was called the ‘Yellow Chapter’.

RNZ The massive Alpine Fault is due for another big earthquake and scientists have been drawing up a scenario of what the devastation would look like. (First published May 2018)

Following the releases of the Red Book and Yellow Chaper, there was a period of consultation and now, engineers use these guidelines to do assessments, which resulted in recent rating changes to many buildings in central Wellington.

Holsted said there was a limited amount of space available within central Wellington for the small number of people who couldn’t work at home, and would consider other temporary work sites over the next few months, as well as compensating staff for the extra costs incurred by working from home.