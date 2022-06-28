When family resisted an illegal eviction, their water supply was cut

When his tenant refused an illegal eviction, landlord Andrew Luff carried out what his tenant called a "home invasion", removing a fridge and cutting the water supply.

When his tenants refused an illegal eviction, landlord Andrew Luff descended on their home with his family members, removing a refrigerator and cutting their water supply.

The woman says the “home invasion” left her two small children traumatised.

She has been awarded $1490 by the Tenancy Tribunal after a hearing where the adjudicator described the events as “disturbing” and “outrageous”. He said there could be no acceptance of “vigilante-type attempts at eviction”.

Approached outside the now-vacant rental property, Andrew Luff, who owns the property with his partner Robin Dossmann, did not want to talk about the tenancy.

Face covered, dressed head-to-toe in camouflage clothing, Luff shouted at Stuff reporters.

READ MORE:

* Power, hot water switched off in 'almost vigilante' attempt at eviction in Nelson

* Landlord ordered to pay nearly $2k for repeated 'unpleasant' visits and harassment of tenant

* Ōtara tenant ordered to leave rental after drive-by shooting 'traumatises' neighbours



“It’s before the court. I do not give permission for my name to be used. F... off.”

His former tenant, who Stuff has agreed not to name, moved into the semi-rural Nelson property about two years ago.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Andrew Luff outside his rental property.

A few months later, her adult daughter also moved in. They paid a weekly rent of $385, and because of the property’s condition, Luff offered them free power, wi-fi and water.

She said the home was uninsulated: cold and “miserable”. Luff told her the house had “dodgy wiring”, and that he planned to demolish it. There was no tenancy agreement, and no bond was required – there was no way she could damage the house, Luff told her.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Brenda McQuillan, who advocated for the tenant at the tribunal, said she was proud of the way the woman kept her head held high during the traumatic experience.

Despite the condition of the house, the woman was happy to have somewhere to live. She liked the neighbourhood and her neighbours, who loved seeing her children playing outside, she said.

“I just wanted a place to call home.”

Initially, the tenancy went smoothly. However, Luff, who kept belongings including a fridge-freezer at the property, was constantly visiting, the woman said. “He would come and pick up one tool from the shed, or get some meat out of the freezer.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The house was cold and "miserable" in winter, the tenant said.

The women were uncomfortable, but felt they had to humour their landlord, the woman said.

Relations soured when a male relative began visiting the home to spend time with the children. Luff contacted his tenant, telling her the man was “banned” from the house.

In January, Luff texted his tenant, giving her three weeks notice. (Under the Residential Tenancies Act, landlords must give 90 days’ notice.)

The woman asked for more time: there were few homes available, and without a tenancy agreement she was not eligible for emergency housing. Luff told her she could have more time. However, on February 11, the landlords texted saying the family had to be out of the house by 9pm that evening.

At around 5.30pm that day, the woman was at a neighbour’s house when she heard her adult daughter shouting for her.

“I came out; all the neighbours came out. His family (Luff’s sister, brother-in-law and their son) were digging to try and find the water mains.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff This pipe was removed by Andrew Luff's family members, who intended to leave the woman and her two young children without water.

Unable to locate the mains, the trio found a water pipe leading into the house and cut out a metre-long section.

The group, including Luff, then went into the house to remove their refrigerator.

“They were throwing food out of the fridges; food was stepped onto the floor and into the carpet,” the woman said. “They were yelling and shouting.”

The children, watching from the lounge beside the kitchen, were terrified, she said.

“They sat there watching these people scream and shout, throwing food.”

The woman and her neighbours called the police. When officers arrived, they ordered the group to return the refrigerator. With a neighbour’s help, police made a temporary fix with a length of pipe to ensure water could reach the house. It would be two weeks before Luff arranged a plumber to fix the damage.

The incident left the family shaken, the woman said. Months later, the children still have trouble sleeping.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Luff made his tenants uneasy by turning up at the property several times a week.

After the incident the harassment continued. Luff and Dossmann ordered property inspections. They told her to clean more, and reported her paddling pool to the council for not being fenced off.

Police had trespassed Luff from the property, the woman said. However, this did not deter him, and he would drive or walk past the house repeatedly.

“At one point he was climbing a pear tree next door, trying to see what he could see.”

Volunteer housing advocate Brenda McQuillan supported the woman through the Tenancy Tribunal process. She was proud of her for remaining “dignified and authentic”, McQuillan said.

She questioned why police had not charged Luff with any offences.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Luff told his tenant the house, which did not meet Healthy Homes standards, would be demolished.

A police spokesperson said the incident did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution. However, trespass orders were issued, they said.

At the tribunal hearing, adjudicator M Brennan said Luff and his family’s actions were “aggressive and totally inappropriate and illegal”.

“The emotional impact on the tenants was clear. The fact there were young children in the house at the time is disturbing.

“There can be no acceptance of vigilante-type attempts at eviction.”

Brennan awarded the tenant exemplary damages for harassment and unlawful entry.

Luff made counterclaims against his tenant, seeking rent arrears and unpaid bills.

The tenant had paid her landlord in cash, and not received receipts, she said. However, Luff said he had not received these payments and the tribunal ruled in his favour, deducting $2095 from the tenant’s final award.

The adjudicator rejected the landlords’ claims for preparation costs, time lost from work, stress, and meth testing, which returned a negative result.

After deductions, the tenant received $1490. While she was unhappy about the fact she had effectively paid rent twice, she was relieved to put the process behind her, she said.

“I’m just glad it’s all over.”