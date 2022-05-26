Wellington Town Hall reopening delayed until 2025, with an additional $37m needed

This video from 2017 outlines Wellington City Council's plan to spend $90m on restoring the Town Hall and reopen it by 2021.

The reopening of Wellington’s Town Hall has been delayed until the first quarter of 2025 and an additional $37.1 million will be needed to complete the earthquake strengthening project.

The Town Hall was declared quake-prone in 2009 and closed in 2013 following the Seddon earthquake. The strengthening work began in 2019.

On Thursday, city councillors were told in order to complete the project additional funding would be required, with a budget increase from $145.3m to $182.4m.

Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said a “complex web of risks” had eventuated with the project, which had been significantly amplified by the impact of the pandemic.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Media were taken on a tour of the Town Hall on Thursday.

“We have a convergence here of arguably the most complex heritage building upgrade in New Zealand, in a seismically-challenged city, on reclaimed land, with an unprecedented global pandemic,” she said.

“The reality is to complete this project, we have to confront an unpalatable $37.1 million, and we just need to lay out the facts to you and to the public very clearly so that everybody understands the reasons for that,” McKerrow said during a briefing to councillors.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Work in the auditorium forms a significant part of the project.

When the budget for the project was approved in 2019, there were risks involved which weren’t yet known, including the full extent of the condition of the building, McKerrow said.

Within the budget was a contingency sum to address any risks that may arise, and this was revealed for the first time on Thursday as $24.3m.

Nearly all the contingency budget has already been spent, the majority of which funded ground conditions and piling and temporary works to stabilise the building during the project.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Town Hall is expected to be open in January 2025.

During a media tour of the building on Thursday, Naylor Love site manager Matt Turnbull said until the work had begun, some challenges the project had faced, including issues discovered from previous renovations, couldn't have been anticipated prior.

That, coupled with a range of issues related to the pandemic, including escalating costs due to supply chain pressures, scarcity of construction resources, and continued disruptions caused by lockdowns and restrictions under the various Covid alert levels, had contributed to delays and increased costs, McKerrow said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Stabilising temporary works, as pictured here in the auditorium, had contributed to much of the spending of the contingency budget for the project.

The project involves lifting and propping the building to install new base isolators – flexible pads that reduce shaking in an earthquake – and extensive deep piling.

More than 160 base isolators – that will allow the building to shift between 150 and 400 millimetres in the event of an earthquake – are being installed, set below new ground beams and concrete floors.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The West Hall area.

The construction completion date is now September 2024, an extension of 16 months from the original date of May 2023. It’s expected the building will reopen in the first quarter of 2025.

The building would be a “world-class musical and recording venue with improved rehearsal and performance space, with outstanding acoustics and orchestral recording facilities,” McKerrow said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Naylor Love site manager Matt Turnbull in the auditorium.

It will also be a base for civic and community events and part of a centre of musical excellence for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) and home to Victoria University of Wellington’s New Zealand School of Music Te Kōkī.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Foundations in the East Hall.

“The Town Hall is an iconic building which has been at the heart of the city for almost 120 years,” McKerrow said.

“You can only really understand the complexity of the undertaking when you see the sheer scale of the operation. We are effectively deconstructing and reconstructing a 120-year-old masonry building on reclaimed land.”