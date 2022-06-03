Companies behind string of popular Christchurch bars and restaurants owe $1.5m

Tom Newfield, pictured at Seven Restaurant and wine bar, which opened this year.

The past two years have been a “roller coaster ride” for a Christchurch hospitality identity who was forced to put his popular venues into liquidation.

“Sometimes following your dreams involves sacrifices,” Thomas Newfield said.

The companies behind the venues Newfield has been involved in, including Welder Events, Campbellfield & Co, Hospitality Hub, East Block Hospitality Group and Pink Lady Hospitality, went into liquidation in October and still owe creditors $1.5 million, according to liquidator Brenton Hunt’s six-monthly report.

Hunt told Stuff “a large chunk” of the creditors were Newfield’s own family. Unsecured creditors, including many small operators, are owed more than $290,000.

The $1.5m of debts would be very close to the final position, Hunt said.

READ MORE:

* Company director blames lockdowns and lack of tourists for bar liquidations

* 'Covid closed our doors': Popular bar succumbs to pandemic restrictions

* Brews with views at new central Christchurch rooftop bars



Newfield said he worked hard to mitigate the impact the liquidations had on stakeholders and creditors and, despite the struggles, he remained dedicated to the industry.

“I have given everything to the businesses to ensure their survival... I am proud of what I have brought to the city. The last two-and-a-bit years have been a roller coaster of a ride, both mentally and emotionally.”

“My family has always been very supportive of me and continue to be. We tried our best to make sure there’s been minimal debt owing to local suppliers,” Newfield said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Newfield opened the Welles Street bar in 2017, hoping to create a “neighbourhood pub”. (file photo)

Newfield called it “series of unfortunate events” including the pandemic and rising costs that led him to liquidating the businesses – including Welles St, Pink Lady Rooftop Bar and Bottle and Stone.

“Overnight, we watched trade drop off a cliff, so our cash depleted quickly,” he said.

“I had to make some hard calls and sell some of my assets so I could inject capital into the businesses as I was a sole director as my business partner had left overseas in between lockdowns.”

Newfield still works in hospitality, as the operator of new fine-dining restaurant Seven, above the Muse Art Hotel and below Pink Lady.

The Pink Lady rooftop bar on Manchester St and Bottle and Stone pizza outlet are still operating under new ownership. As part of the liquidation process, Hunt said the plant and equipment in the venues were sold to the landlord.

Campbellfield & Co, which traded as Welles Street, remained closed, still owing more than $700,000.

Hospitality Hub, which trades as Earl, owed more than $800,000 and was bought by Newfield’s parents.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The boutique 40-room Muse Art Hotel first opened in the middle of 2020. (Video first published June 2020).

Newfield said Christchurch hadn’t been the same since the lockdowns and the “recovery” period wasn’t a simple or uniform process, he said.

“I believe financial institutions, landlords and the like, need to reshape their financial expectations of hospitality if they want the industry to continue to exist and evolve.”

In the future, he would take a break to “reassess, revamp and work on [his] next incarnation”.

“Hospitality and entertainment are ingrained in our DNA and a world pandemic can't crush that.”