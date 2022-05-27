Unearthing 1800s school treasures - and the contents of a locked safe

It's not so much what lies beneath this 1800s Nelson school house as it is what lies within.

Treasures from yesteryear are being discovered in a 1800s school house, but it’s the safe that could hold the biggest mystery.

Items pulled from the under the floorboards and inside the walls of Nelson’s Hardy Street School House give away clues of its time as a girls’ school between 1860 and 1897, including slate boards with slate pencils, English Grammar books, 19th century newspapers, and what appears to be the remains of a Victorian style woman’s jacket.

Nelson resident Jason Monopoli purchased the building two years ago and has been renovating the inside of the heritage listed building.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Jason Monopoli is renovating Nelson’s old Hardy St School House and finding some 1800s school essentials, but it’s the locked safe that has him puzzled.

He said he was “giving another lease of life” to the “gorgeous old building”, turning it into two airbnb suites perfect for hosting groups of mountainbikers taking on the nearby trails.

And he was enjoying seeing the many items regularly pulled from the inside by builders working on the site.

Walking through the old building, lowered ceilings installed have been ripped out to reveal the decorative trusses and a square in the floorboards can be lifted to show off the piles with a history entrenched in Nelson.

Monopoli said after speaking to a local archaeologist and the former owner of the building, he discovered the piles were made from Nelson’s famous Boulder Bank and were shaped by prisoners of the time.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A number of historic items have been discovered in the walls and floors of the old building, including slate boards and slate pencils, English Grammar books, clothing and a small purse.

He said he intended to keep the history of the old building alive by showing it off, including using a clear lid for one of the piles, with a plaque explaining its past.

The old school house went through a number of changes in the 1900s, serving The Nelson Education Board before the Public Works Department occupied it, changing the inside from Gothic Revival style to offices.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The locked safe has no key and hasn’t been opened for at least 30 years – and what is inside, if anything, is a mystery.

One of the biggest enigmas of the building is the locked safe in the strong room, entered through a heavy steal door emblazoned with the words, Kershaw Maker Nelson, NZ.

Monopoli said the locked safe didn’t have a key, and according to the previous owner, hadn’t been opened for at least 30 years.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The outside of the heritage building will remain the same while the internal is being renovated to house two Air BNB suites.

Attempts to auction the closed box with contents unknown were rejected, so he hoped to raise money for a Nelson charity, having a reveal of what laid inside.

“It could be totally empty”, he said.

But if there was something inside, he didn’t expect it to be “pirates’ treasure”.

Richmond Locksmith Services operator, Kris Hodgson inspected the lock and after some research, he said the lock in the safe wasn’t the original lock barrel and it was possible he could get it open without resorting to using a grinder.