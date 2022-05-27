Stabicraft expands as demand exceeds supply

Stabicraft chief executive David Glenn, left, and Stabicraft southern dealer principal Hayden Sayer at the new premises on Dee St.

Stabicraft has expanded to a new location in inner-city Invercargill

Company to expand production

Award-winning boat builder Stabicraft has opened a new showroom in the inner city as it plans to ramp up its manufacturing.

Stabicraft chief executive David Glenn said it had moved its showroom and service centre from its Bluff Hwy site to the new Dee St location to expand manufacturing space.

“Demand is exceeding supply ... it’s been very strong over the past couple of years, we’re looking at a 12-month order book.”

Glenn attributed the increased demand to Kiwis focusing more on their lifestyles over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, and did not expect it to wane anytime soon.

About seven people were employed at the new location, with Stabicraft southern dealer principal Hayden Sayer looking to increase this as business expands.

“We are looking to expand here,” Glenn said.

“The challenge will be getting him [Sayer] the amount of boats he needs.”

Supply chain logistics had been challenging for the manufacturer, although Glenn highlighted this was not a unique situation.

Businesses across New Zealand have been dealing with supply-chain issues since the onset of Covid-19, with recent strict lockdowns in China further exacerbating container ship hold-ups.

“The good part is we know that every boat is sold before it arrives.”

Sayer plans to make the new location a “one-stop-shop” for boating, adding in retail offerings such as water toys and sporting and fishing equipment.

“We’ve had really good foot traffic so far, it’s increasing each week,” Sayer said.

“We’re pretty happy with it.”