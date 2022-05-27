Power lines fall on logging truck after crash in Southland

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a logging truck hitting a power pole at Waimatuku, Southland, this morning.

Power lines hung off a logging truck after a crash at Waimatuku in Southland on Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the truck hit a power pole causing the pole and the lines to fall. The driver of the truck was not injured but remained in the cab until the lines were removed off the truck.

Emergency services responded at 10.15am to the crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway, between the Waimatuku Township Rd and the Thornbury-Waimatuku Rd.

At 11.55am a section of road is open to one lane of traffic near the intersection of Thornbury-Waimatuku Rd.