Waste firm ordered to pay more than $800k after worker died in 'gas chamber'

Waste Management complied with the bare requirements of the codes of practice for handling the waste, a court was told. (File photo)

“Don’t leave me,” Karen Gideon​ pleaded with her husband as he lay struggling for every breath after inhaling fatally toxic fumes at Waste Management’s Lower Hutt plant in 2017.

Heartbreak was in every line of the seven victim impact statements Jim Gideon’s family and friends read out in court at the sentencing of the company responsible for his death.

Gideon died in hospital on August 22 a few hours after being exposed to a gas in what a judge has called a fatal gas chamber.

Nearly five years ago Karen Gideon​ frantically rushed to her husband’s side after a Tuesday afternoon phone call telling her that there had been a serious accident.

She read out her harrowing minute-by-minute account of trying to get to the scene, pleading with the traffic to go faster, reminding herself not to speed and to breathe and, even then, noticing a dreadful smell.

Stuff Judge Bruce Davidson has said a waste treatment building became a fatal gas chamber after filling with toxic gas in 2017.

That smell was hydrogen sulphide – a potentially deadly gas being given off from a pit where hazardous waste was being processed.

As she got close to the plant she could see people outside.

“Why are all the men on the road? Shit shit shit, fire engines, ambulance,” she said.

Then, “Jim, please don’t leave me,” as she got to his side to find him gasping for every breath.

Hours later at the hospital she said her heart was sucked out of her chest when she told the nurses giving him CPR to stop.

His whānau talked of losing their best friend and son Taylor of his despair that his father would never meet his first grandchild, a girl. Four more have been born since his death.

The immediate cause of his death was hydrogen sulphide gas created by a chemical reaction when the contents of six containers were poured into a pit at Waste Management’s Seaview facility for treatment.

Throughout the day alarms would go off signalling a buildup of deadly gas. The alarms were reset and the workers continued.

The company had pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to comply with health and safety requirements and exposing its workers to death. But it disputed a second charge that it had been reckless, which it was found not guilty of in 2020.

At the Wellington District Court on Tuesday, Judge Bruce Davidson​ said the building at Seaview had become a fatal gas chamber.

He fined the company $450,000, ordered $200,000 to be paid to Jim Gideon's whānau and a further $10,000 to a supervisor at the company who had been at Gideon’s side on the day. A payment of $150,000 has already been made to the family.

“One can only imagine what it was like for her [Karen Gideon] to watch her life partner dying in such a fashion in front of her very eyes,’’ the judge said.

The judge said Waste Management had complied with the bare requirements of the codes of practice for handling the waste.

He said it was a systemic failure, with the waste being misidentified, mishandled and mistreated by workers who did not have the protective gear they needed or the proper supervision and training.