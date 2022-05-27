Person shot in the leg near Invercargill

Police conduct a scene examination after a person was shot in Kapuka last night.

A person is undergoing treatment after being shot in Kapuka, near Invercargill, on Thursday night.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said emergency services received reports of a firearms incident at a property about 10.20pm.

Police said a person was shot in the leg and was taken to Southland Hospital where they were undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed, and a 34-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after, Baird said.

The accused man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Friday, charged with wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm.

Judge Peter Rollo granted him interim name suppression and remanded him in custody without plea, to reappear on May 31.

The offender and the victim were known to each other and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, Baird said.

Police will remain at the property while a scene examination takes place and enquiries remain ongoing, he said.