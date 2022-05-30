Taller homes on smaller sections: Density rules will shape new suburbs too

Homes in new suburbs won’t be about big gardens, or all be single-storey, leaders say – but that may help with affordability. Pictured is Rotokauri, a Hamilton area earmarked for further development.

Towering townhouses on small sections will be a feature of new suburbs as housing rule changes dramatically reshape cities.

The Government’s new housing rules take effect from August, allowing developers to build three homes of up to three storeys on most sites without the need for a resource consent.

It’s estimated the new rules could enable 3400 – 12,200 additional dwellings to be built in Hamilton alone over the next eight years as the Government pushes fast-growing cites to embrace housing intensification.

Yet it’s not just established city suburbs that will be impacted, with new neighbourhoods tipped to feature three-storey townhouses and more compact builds.

Some say the Kiwi dream is evolving, with new ways to achieve it, and a developer warns we should be careful where we choose density to avoid a “concrete jungle”.

In Hamilton, new developments such as Peacocke and Rotokauri “won’t be like suburbs we’ve seen in the past, with your big garden and lemon tree, and your single-storey house with a very large garage,” Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said.

“But we won’t reach our home affordability targets without smaller, denser builds within the overall mix. We need entry price houses.”

Supplied “Historically the Kiwi dream has always been the standalone quarter-acre section and, really, in the modern day, that’s starting to evolve,” AUT professor of construction John Tookey says.

AUT construction professor John Tookey said density changes would be about a re-definition of the Kiwi dream: from the standalone quarter-acre section to “a whole different set of aspirations”.

“Primarily what we’re trying to achieve is the same living outcomes ... but doing it in different ways, so with communal spaces for recreation and similar communal facilities in terms of local community play areas ... and thereafter, shared resources in terms of infrastructure.”

Southgate said it was crucial council staff and developers worked together for the best outcomes.

“While there are some developers who just want to build houses, make a buck and walk off, I think there are a lot of developers in this town who want to create a better city and that gives me hope.”

A lot of strategic planning has been done for areas such as Peacocke, identifying where playgrounds, cycleways and green spaces will go. Developers would be encouraged to build “fit-for-purpose housing” around those, Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Duplex homes have become a popular design option for Hamilton house builders.

Down in Porirua, the council is looking at terraced houses and townhouses to increase capacity in smaller areas.

And it would still have a hand in consenting for new areas, Mayor Anita Baker said.

“[Developers] have to put in their whole development plan ... Especially with our district plan, we’ve structured it that way so that you won’t get a stack of tall buildings in set areas.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Council still has a consenting say when developers put in their wider plan for a subdivision, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says (file photo).

In Hamilton, city councillor Ryan Hamilton,who chairs the council’s district plan committee, said the nature of housing in greenfield developments would be market-led to some extent, but the council was working on “levers to pull” around urban design.

Hamilton City Council is expected to reveal its response to the Government’s new housing rules in June, outlining what the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) will look like in a Hamilton context.

It’s understood the council’s response will strongly reference Te Ture Whaimana/the Vision and Strategy for the Waikato River, which requires the restoration and protection of the Waikato River.

Christel Yardley/STUFF Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton says the nature of housing in greenfield developments will be market-led to some extent.

Mark Davey,​ council’s city planning manager, said: “[Te Ture Whaimana] sets a really high bar and directs us to improve the river. So any new policy we’re introducing must demonstrate betterment for the river.”

He sees that as avoiding carte blanche intensification, instead doing it in a way that avoids negative effects on the river and can “provide incremental betterment”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council’s approach will be shaped by the effects on the Waikato River, city planning manager Mark Davey said.

“But the direction of travel is that you’ll be able to get more housing yield out of your greenfield areas, subject to infrastructure and subject to stormwater and things like that.”

MADE founder and chief executive Charles Ma​ is spearheading the development of Edin,​ a 2000-home project on Hamilton’s north-west fringe. About 50% of the 137-hectare development will be kept as community parks and nature reserves.

Ma said Edin would feature more housing intensification over the coming decades as it regenerated.

Housing density made sense when land values increased, but it shouldn’t happen in a “broad brush way”.

“You might come to Edin and you might stay here for the first two generations, and it might be the third generation that gets into serious density on your parcel of land,” Ma said.

“There will be some areas where it will be a blessing to have density because it will help the economics of the place. Other places that just don’t have a sense of place and a natural environment to balance it, can very easily turn into a concrete jungle.

“We have to be wise where we choose density.”