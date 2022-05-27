Gloriavale leadership apologises for ‘failing to protect’ members against labour exploitation, sexual abuse

The leadership of Gloriavale has publicly apologised for its role in “failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse”. (File photo)

The leadership of the Gloriavale Christian community has released a statement apologising for not protecting members against labour exploitation and sexual abuse.

The leaders detailed measures put in place to prevent this from reoccurring in the future.

The leaders also discouraged boycotting of Gloriavale businesses saying it would directly affect hundreds of lives in the community and indirectly many others on the West Coast.

The leadership of Gloriavale has publicly apologised for its role in “failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse”.

The leadership said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” by the harm members of the community had experienced.

This comes after a recent Employment Court ruling stating that former Gloriavale members who worked up to 70 hours a week for years were not volunteers.

Three former workers brought the case against Gloriavale leaders, three of its businesses and the Labour Inspectorate after previous investigations found residents were not employees and therefore not protected by New Zealand employment laws.

In evidence before the court, former members described beginning work in the businesses aged 6. They said if they failed to work they were hit with implements such as rods, food was withheld and they were publicly shamed.

The leadership of the Christian community said a lot had changed at Gloriavale since 2018 when new leadership took over after the passing of founder Hopeful Christian.

“We can state categorically that child labour is no longer used in the commercial activities of any of our businesses, and our health and safety policies are now fully aligned with the International Labour Organisation Conventions on child labour.

“Our health and safety policy now does not permit children to enter our commercial business sites and our school’s work transition programme was ended last year so that our teenage children could continue with their senior education.”

The leaders discouraged commercial boycotting of Gloriavale’s businesses saying it would have a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of members, the majority of whom have never known another home besides Gloriavale.

“Gloriavale also indirectly supports the livelihoods of the employees and families of a great many service businesses throughout the West Coast region.”

Gloriavale leavers Hosea Courage and Daniel Pilgrim speak after an Employment Court verdict about their employment status at the Christian community.

Stuff reported earlier Gloriavale’s Value Proteins offal processing plant was dumped by Silver Fern Farms over labour issues, and other meat companies may follow suit.

Sexual abuse

Referring to investigations into sexual offending in the community, the leadership said they too “have been hurt as we discovered the extent of sexual offending that has occurred within our community”.

A police inquiry into allegations of child sexual abuse at the West Coast community – called Operation Minneapolis – brought to light offending that involved 61 people, including harmful sexual behaviour across multiple generations.

The leaders said extensive measures have been put in place to ensure such events cannot reoccur.

“This includes establishing a Child Protection Leads team that answers directly to Oranga Tamariki, led by a senior external adviser appointed by Oranga Tamariki.”

It said the community has since worked with independent counsellors and external agencies to help victims of sexual offending, and encourages all members of the community to report abuse to the police, Oranga Tamariki or the child protection team.

An independent social worker nominated by Oranga Tamariki visits the community once a week.

“We make an absolute assurance that sex offenders will not work in our schools or directly with children,” said the leaders.

Earlier this week, Stuff reported Faithful Pilgrim, the principal at the Gloriavale Christian School, had been suspended for serious misconduct.

This came after the New Zealand Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal found that on two occasions in 2012 and 2016, Pilgrim endorsed a teacher as being of “good character and fit to be a teacher” on an application form to renew his practising certificate, when Pilgrim knew he had sexually abused a 9-year-old student.

Contrary to what many former Gloriavale members had stated in the past, the leaders also added that families at the community are free to contact former Gloriavale family members and that anyone who has left the community could visit “if they respect our culture”.

The leaders also said “despite public perceptions to the contrary”, they supported leavers financially.

“In the past this has included cash payments, vehicles, tools for tradesmen, study fees and accommodation costs.”

The leaders recognised, however, that some leavers had not “received adequate remuneration” and said it was rectifying this so leavers could support themselves after leaving the community.

“Our faith is built on forgiveness and the notion that as individuals we are neither perfect nor beyond reproach.

“We ask the public for forgiveness and to accept our open commitment and willingness to make significant changes.”