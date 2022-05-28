Cost-of-living 'tsunami' will sweep National to power, says Christopher Luxon

National leader Christopher Luxon says economy will be key election battleground.

The cost-of-living “tsunami” is set to sweep National into power at the 2023 election, according to leader Christopher Luxon.

Speaking at the National Party Central North Island conference in Hamilton on Saturday, Luxon told the audience “the cost of living crisis, that’s how we’ll win this election”.

“We have reset the party. We are ready to lead the country, we are ready to win,” he said.

“[The] cost-of-living tsunami is making jumping over the ditch more attractive every day.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon said the Labour Government was out of energy, and ideas, and that the reset National party was ready to govern.

Luxon hammered home two key themes; that a faltering economy and a Labour government “out of energy and out of ideas” meant National was well positioned to take up the reins of government.

“A crucial election for our country in 2023. We should expect a full on fight,” he said.

He also took aim at the recent Budget, labelling it the biggest Budget spend in New Zealand history that was taking the country in “completely the wrong direction”.

He also said the Budget “added more fuel to the inflation fire”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis took aim at Finance Minister Grant Robertson, saying he was “addicted to spending”.

“Kiwis are going backwards fast under Labour,” he said.

Luxon also characterised Government policy across a number of sectors as “more spending, more bureaucracy, worse outcomes”.

He said Kiwibuild had failed, crime was up and inflation would be with us until at least 2025, but that a National government would get the economy “humming again”.

“Labour has no plan for the economy other than spending more of your money,” he said.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis also addressed the audience, hammering home the issue of rising costs.

“Grant Robertson’s response was to go on the biggest spend-up in New Zealand Budget history,” she said, adding that he had “raided next year’s Budget to the tune of $2bn.”

Willis said that was spending that would “weigh down future generations”.

She said she believed at the next election voters would opt for “disciplined economic management” over a government, and a finance minister, “addicted to spending”.