Elderly person found dead in retirement village pool

The lounge in a retirement villa at Summerset at Avonhead in Christchurch.

The body of an elderly person has been discovered in the swimming pool of a Christchurch retirement village.

Police were called to Summerset at Avonhead, in Hawthornden Rd, at 11.30pm on Friday, May 27.

It is not known if the person was a resident of the village.

“[It] appears they were found in the pool,” said a police spokeswoman.

READ MORE:

* Strong retirement unit sales in Auckland push up average prices for new units

* Summerset announces another $300 million of retirement village projects, in Cambridge and Whangarei

* Two big retirement villages planned for Rangiora and Blenheim costing $250m-plus

* Memory care centres to the fore as Summerset posts profit, and expands



When asked if the person drowned, they said, the “cause of death would need to be determined by the coroner”.

According to the Summerset Retirement Villages’ website, the Avonhead facility has an indoor swimming pool and a spa pool.

It is one of 42 Summerset Retirement properties in New Zealand, where residents must be 70 years or older.

Summerset Retirement Villages was approached for comment.