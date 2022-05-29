'He was the best of us': Mt Albert stabbing victim remembered for his compassion

Friends and family held a paddle-out and memorial at Bethells Beach on Sunday morning, following the 25 year old's shocking death on Tuesday.

The mother of a man fatally stabbed on an Auckland street says he was well-loved and full of genuine compassion for others.

Thomas Coombes, 25, was heading home when he was attacked on a popular Mt Albert walkway on May 24. His body was found by members of the public.

A 22-year-old has been charged with murder.

Tom Coombes’ mother, Rowena Coombes, said she wanted people to focus on the outpouring of love that had occurred since his death.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Coombes had previously volunteered at Bethells Valley Fire Station, which was flying its flag at half-mast on Saturday.

“He had so many friends, no one had a bad word to say about him,” she said.

“We’re heartbroken. Tom was the best of us,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flowers have been laid for Coombes, who died on a walkway in Auckland’s Mount Albert on Tuesday.

“He was the person that was genuinely interested in other people, and he had a lot of compassion.”

Rowena Coombes said her son was adventurous, and into sports like cycling and surfing.

While he worked with his father to become a qualified builder, Tom Coombes had found his passion in street photography and he was studying to become a professional, she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Rowena Coombes says the family is heartened by the outpouring of love shown for Tom Coombes.

“He was the happiest he’s ever been.”

Tom Coombes’ friends and family held a paddle-out and memorial at Bethells Beach on Sunday morning.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Fellow surfers and mourners stand alongside Tom Coombes’ surfboard buried in the sand on Bethells Beach in Auckland after a morning vigil on Sunday.

Rowena Coombes said the love shown for her son was keeping the family going.

“We’ve heard some really wonderful stories about our son. We know how wonderful he is already but the fact that so many other people had a genuine love for him ... He’s a real loss to the world.”

Rowena Coombes said the family were comforted by the fact Tom Coombes was not alone when he died: “The man who found him had the courage to hold his hand for us.”

She is thankful to police and the coroner for both their efforts and their respect, and she urged anyone who had information about the incident to contact police.