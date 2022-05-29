Invercargill couple finds bugs in packet of pasta

Footage filmed at an Invercargill house on Saturday, showing weevils, which were in a packet of San Remo dried spaghetti.

An Invercargill couple says they could have done without the extra protein after finding bugs in a packet of dried pasta.

The husband and wife bought their organic dried San Remo spaghetti from a supermarket a few weeks ago.

On Saturday, they found 13 bugs, what they assume to be weevils.

READ MORE:

* Is it really cheaper to buy your groceries from Australia?

* How much food you can get for the cost of a packet of cigarettes?

* Recipe: Chicken and mushroom pasta with spelt spaghetti



Supplied Bug were found in a packet of pasta, bought by an Invercargill family on Saturday.

“That was extra protein we could do without in our spaghetti bolognaise. So we treated ourselves to lunch at a downtown café instead. It was the second half of the packet – but we’re trying not to think about that.”

“It might be worth people checking any recently bought Sam Remo pasta”

The couple complained to the supermarket they bought them off and were told they had taken the packets off the shelves.

San Remo has been contacted for comment.

It’s not the first time people have found bugs in pasta. On social media platforms people have posted images of bugs in bags of pasta as far back as April.