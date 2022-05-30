Cycle lane trial planter boxes going away for a rainy day

Palmerston North planter boxes are being taken away and stored for a rainy day.

Palmerston North’s controversial planter boxes on Main St are on the way out.

City council contractors Fulton Hogan are making use of a wet week when other road repairs are on hold to move the boxes that were installed as a temporary cycle lane barrier.

The council ordered the coloured, plastic boxes be removed in April, with mayor Grant Smith describing them as a disgrace, and Cr Vaughan Dennison calling them embarrassing.

Despite that decision, people continued to tell the council to get rid of them in submissions on the proposed annual budget.

That made them the second-hottest topic in the consultation, only eclipsed by the draft 8.3% increase that could have translated into 20% to 40% increases for homeowners whose land values more than doubled in the past three years.

People called them stupid, an eyesore, dangerous, ridiculous and an expensive nuisance.

Chief infrastructure officer Sara Sinclair said the planter boxes would be replaced with a series of flexible poles between Pitt and West streets as a temporary solution to help keep cyclists safe.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North is waving goodbye to the planter boxes protecting a cycle lane on Main St.

There would be a permanent fix eventually, with council staff preparing to talk to businesses and residents in the area later this year about what that would look like.

Sinclair said the planter boxes would be going into storage, while opportunities to re-use them were considered.

She said they would never be used on Palmerston North streets again.

That promise followed an error made in East St in April, after contractors did not get the message from the council that the planter boxes were not suitable for use in safety improvements.

They were gone within a day of complaints rolling in.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The installation of planter boxes in Palmerston North’s East St was never meant to be.

The Main St cycle lane trial cost about $250,000, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contributing 90% of the costs through its Innovating Streets programme, and ratepayers picking up the balance.

Council staff said the cycle lane trial itself was a success that would be made permanent.

The cost of removing the planter boxes and replacing them with poles was coming from existing council budgets.

Sinclair asked motorists to drive with care this week with wet weather forecast to continue, and to take care especially in Main St around the planter box removal and installation of the flexible poles.

Traffic management would be in place while the poles were put in.