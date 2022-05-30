Nobby Clark standing for Invercargill mayoralty

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark has announced he is standing for the Invercargill mayoralty at the October local body elections.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark has announced he will stand for the city’s mayoralty at the October local body elections.

Clark will join a host of contenders in the race for the mayoralty, including long-time incumbent Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Clark, who will not stand as a councillor, said he had received feedback from the community that a change of mayor was needed for Invercargill. He believed he was the person for the job, saying he had a track record for getting things done.

He had previously ruled outstanding in October, in part due to the frustrations around getting key things done, but said he was uncomfortable with the thought that Invercargill would have the “same as we have got” after the election.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill Deputy Mayor: Councils should have mayoral by-election option

* Change in elected leadership at Invercargill City Council urgently needed: Chamber

* More councillors call for 'tired' Sir Tim Shadbolt to retire



“I am a decisive decision-maker that wants things done yesterday,” Clark said.

He joins Shadbolt, fellow councillors Ian Pottinger and Rebecca Amundsen, Southland District mayor Gary Tong, and Bluff community board member Noel Peterson, who have all confirmed they want to be Invercargill’s mayor.

Others are also expected to join the race.

Clark said he was an “energetic, new ideas person”, not afraid to confront conventional ways of doing business and with a strong set of financial skills from his past experience in the Government sector.

The council needed to get on with its role of governance instead of “sitting around the table squabbling over minor issues”.

“I am not interested in 10 reasons why we can’t do things that the community constantly advise us are the important matters, I just want one good reason to get it done.”

Those important matters included the closed museum, the safeguarding of Southland DisAbility Enterprise workers within the council’s recycling contract, the increased beautification of the city beyond the current upgrade, an affordability of rate increases, and promoting Bluff and Invercargill as the gateway to Stewart Island.

To get projects completed the council needed a new approach to governance that was far more effective, Clark said.

The council also needed new blood around the councillor table, he believed.

“The mayor is just one of 13 votes.”

Several councillors were not standing at the next election, so there was an opportunity for results-orientated people to come forward, he said.

Clark said he believed Southland's three councils would be merged in three years, “so we have got a three-year window to get more things done”.

Clark, who has been deputy mayor for two years, said he had backers in his mayoralty bid but declined to say who they were.

Shadbolt said Clark had not given him any warning that he would be standing for mayor.

“It's disconcerting when a deputy feels the need to overtake you without being upfront about it. That is what I have faced the past three years. People behind closed council doors vying for power without having the guts to be upfront about it.

“My greatest fear for the city is that one of the current councillors will be elected as mayor. People don't fully understand how dire and toxic the current council is. No-one on that council should be re-elected, let alone be positioned as mayor.”