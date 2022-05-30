Celebration Church founding family has about $9m of properties

The family behind an evangelical church which has collected more than $1 million in tithes in the last year is sitting on properties worth about $9 million.

The Celebration Church in Christchurch is the target of allegations aired on RNZ that said former members claimed they were pressured to give thousands of dollars in tithes and to work part-time for free.

The church’s founders Murray and Nancy Watkinson and their sons Kelly and Corey have interests in property worth an estimated $9m, up from about $7.5m in 2017 when Stuff published a detailed investigation of the church’s finances.

Murray and Nancy, who began the church in 1990, own about $5m of property including a lifestyle property in Clarkville and two prime sections on Clifton Hill known for its spectacular views over coastal Christchurch. Murray is known for his fondness of cars and motorbikes and outspoken statements.

Their son Kelly, a senior pastor in the church, and his wife Melanie, live on a $1.6m property in Parklands and own three other properties in Wainoni. Another son Corey, who is active in the church, and his wife Renee live in a $1.2m property in Waimairi and have an investment in one other property. The amounts owing under mortgages on the properties is unknown.

And the family appear to be branching out. Murray and Corey last year registered a company called Metro Building Supply, which intends to wholesale building materials. Corey and his wife Renee also have a business called Retail Brands Direct, which is in Internet retailing.

The church's activities are run through seven tax-exempt charitable trusts under the overarching Celebration Centre Group. The trusts operate a gym, preschools, after-school programmes, a cafe and own nine residential and commercial properties.

For the year ended December 31, the group received $1.139m in tithes and offerings, $1,863 in donations and $485,183 in grants, its accounts show.

From its business activities, the group earned $4.7m including $392,000 in rentals, $140,479 in sales and $2.283m in Ministry of Education funding and childcare fees.

Its biggest costs were salaries and wages of about $2.54m, $673,927 for goods and services and $342,475 for property expenses. An amount of $112,587 in rent was paid by the group to Murray Watkinson.

The four trustees of the group – Murray Watkinson, Kelly Watkinson, Melanie Watkinson and Kerry Rutherford – plus the general manager of operations and the chief financial controller earned a total of $442,530. A note to the accounts for year ending December 2020 said $293,000 was paid to employees who are “close family members of key management personnel”.

According to its balance sheet the church owns $20m of assets and has about $5m in debts.

HP Hanna & Company, chartered accountants, endorsed the 2020 accounts with a qualification.

“We are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence of the opening accumulated equity in Celebration Centre Group as at December 31, 2019, because the Group accounts and entities within the group prior to 2016 had not been audited,” the firm said.

Church spokesman Murray Watkinson did not respond to messages and emails.