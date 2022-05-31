Mother of missing Marokopa children pleads for help

Police conducted an aerial search for Tom Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, Maverick, and Ember at the weekend.

The mother of three children on the run with Marokopa father Thomas Phillips is pleading with the public for information to help find them.

Phillips went missing in December and is thought to have taken his three children Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick – all under 10 – into the dense bushland of Marokopa for a second time.

He failed to show up in court on a charge of wasting police resources in relation to his first disappearance, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police took to the air to search for the family after possible sightings in the last few weeks, Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.

READ MORE:

* People who know missing Marokopa dad hold vital information, police believe

* Wanted Marokopa dad returned home for supplies

* Marokopa dad Thomas Phillips a no-show in court on charge of wasting police time



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their first disappearance in September last year (video first published October 2021).

The children’s mother said in a statement released by police that she was beside herself with worry.

This was the second time her children had gone missing, and she said it was hard to believe they were again asking for public’s help.

“As people can imagine, we are beside ourselves with worry and need more than anything to know the kids are well.

“We have met with police who have explained to us what they are doing to locate Tom and the kids. Some of this information cannot be shared publicly at this time.”

She, like the police, believed Phillips and the children were getting help from someone who had helped them stay off the grid for the past six months.

“Practically, everyone knows that growing and active kids like Jayda, Maverick and Ember need food, clothes, bedding, warm shelter, healthcare, and things to keep them occupied - someone will be assisting with all of these things.”

The mother said the wider family situation was complicated, but her focus was solely on the children and their well-being.

“So once again I am making a very public plea … if you know where Tom and the children are, please get that information to the Police as soon as possible.”

The family organised a public search for the family for June 11, but that had been cancelled with concerns for safety.

Loughrin said the sightings of the family were in the Waitomo area, but would not give more details for “operational reasons”.

supplied The Phillips children, from left Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick, have been in the bush with their father for months.

“This information, like all leads that come through to the enquiry team, are followed up on,”

Officers used a fixed-wing plane last weekend to complete an aerial search of areas of interest – but would again not provide details.

Phillips was briefly seen by his parents when he returned to collect supplies in February, but has not been spotted since.

"While we are yet to locate the family, our message to the community remains unchanged - If you, or anyone you know is assisting Tom, do the right thing and get in touch with Police,” Loughrin said.

"If you are sitting on information you think could make a difference, then we urge you to let us know."

Last week private investigator Chris Budge donated his services to the family to help locate Phillips and the children.

People with information could call police on 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.