Police take to the air in search of missing Marokopa family

Police conducted an aerial search for Tom Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, Maverick, and Ember at the weekend.

Police took to the air to search for missing Marokopa father Thomas Phillips and his three children at the weekend.

Phillips went missing in December and is thought to have taken his three children Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick – all under 10 – into the dense bushland of Marokopa for a second time.

He failed to show up in court on a charge of wasting police resources in relation to his first disappearance, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A police spokesperson said police were doing some checks in relation to the missing Phillips family.

READ MORE:

* People who know missing Marokopa dad hold vital information, police believe

* Wanted Marokopa dad returned home for supplies

* Wanted Marokopa dad still on the run two weeks after court no-show



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their first disappearance in September last year (video first published October 2021).

“Police continue to search areas of interest as they come to our attention,” they said.

Phillips was briefly seen by his parents when he returned to collect supplies in February, but has not been spotted since.

The children’s half sister had organised a public search for the family for June 11, but a post on social media on Monday saw it cancelled.

“Due to concerns raised by police.

“We are desperate to get our babies home but can’t risk losing anyone or anyone getting hurt in the bush.”

They did ask for anyone with information to come forward and anyone heading into the bush to keep an eye out.

Last week private investigator Chris Budge donated his services to the family to help locate Phillips and the children.

People with information could call police on 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.