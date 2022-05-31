Mayor apologises over 'failure' to communicate with stench-hit community

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel talking with residents affected by the smell from the damaged wastewater treatment plant at a recent community meeting.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says she will never forgive herself for “failed” communication with eastern residents over the city’s wastewater plant stink, as she now promises to get “the answers that people want”.

Dalziel, who will step down at October’s local body elections, has already apologised to the affected community for the council’s lack of communication about the catastrophic blaze.

The stench issue has come to a head in recent months, with the smell worsening to a point where residents feel unable to open windows and hang washing outside.

“I will never, ever forgive myself for the lack of outreach,” Dalziel said.

“If we had been out talking to our residents in those most affected areas a lot sooner than now, then we would’ve been hearing what their concerns were a lot earlier as well.

“It is just basic, it's the golden rule of post-disaster recovery – communication, communication, communication. It’s a two-way street in that regard, and we have failed.”

Her phone lock screen now carries a reminder to assume nothing.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Damian Elley says living under the stench of the Bromley wastewater plant is like having something rather unpleasant on toast in the morning, in your sandwiches at lunch and a similarly disgusting concoction at dinner.

“That is my mantra,” she said. “I assumed that things were happening when they weren’t.

“I can’t do anything other than apologise for that and make sure that we’re focused 100 per cent on getting the answers that people want,” she said.

It is not the first time Dalziel, who for a number of years lived in Bexley, has apologised to people living in the east.

In 2015, she said she was sorry that people felt let down by her lack of advocacy for the area, following submissions on a plan that expressed frustration at the area's slow pace of earthquake recovery and lack of proposed spending.

Dalziel said one of her highest priorities now is health concerns of residents living amid the stink.

Some have reported dark markings on their homes and fear it may be linked to what is in the air, giving rise to an overarching concern about what it can do to people if it can stain paint.

Steven Walton/Stuff Amy Harwood’s South Brighton home now has mysterious dark stains on its weatherboards and she fears it is linked to the stench in the air.

Dalziel said people’s health concerns had not been completely answered.

“I’ve asked for that advice as soon as possible and I will keep asking for that advice as soon as possible until I have it.”

The council has also said it will test the markings on people’s homes to determine if it is linked to the stench.

Other community concerns included how long residents would have to put up with the stench and whether the council or others could meet community needs, Dalziel said.

She said she wanted to bring together a range of support for those affected, rather than cash payments.

Christchurch City Council The two fire-damaged filters at Christchurch’s wastewater treatment plant, pictured a few days after November’s blaze.

She said she did not want people spending the council’s $200 financial assistance payment on laundry, because the Student Volunteer Army was already providing a free service for that.

“There are a range of things like that, that are available in the community, and I want us to get people to utilise the local community centres to really talk through their needs, because there are some things that will be able to be met in other ways apart from a cash grant from council.”

“For a lot of people, that peace of mind around the health issues, that’s going to be a big driver, and it’s certainly a big driver for me.”

The council has already faced criticism and difficulties with its effort to provide aid to residents.

It has committed $200 to about 3300 households, but residents say it is not enough.

Monday was the first day of handing out the $200, mostly in the form of Prezzy cards, but council staff say stocks are already low and residents are asked to hold off applying until the end of the week.

Dalziel said the approach of the $200 was correct, but there was an underestimation of what would be required.

She said the council was still “playing catch-up” because of its failed outreach to the community.

“I’ve apologised for that and I can only apologise for the fact that it’s going to take a bit of time ... to get the process running smoothly.”