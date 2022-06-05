Too stinky? Row between two councils over organics plant and its stench could end up in court

The Christchurch City Council says it has recently implemented significant changes at the organics processing plant to reduce the plant’s stink. (File photo)

Is it too stinky? When it comes to an East Christchurch compost plant, the answer has two Canterbury councils at loggerheads – and it’s a situation that might end up in court.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) believes the Living Earth organics processing plant in Bromley has breached its consent by continuing to produce “low level odour discharges”, despite being directed to halt all “offensive and objectionable” smells.

The plant is owned by the Christchurch City Council – and its independent odour expert disagrees with the regional council’s view.

The city council says it has successfully eliminated potential sources of odour through significant changes to how the plant operates, including maintenance on the biofilters, adding a probiotic to enhance the compost process, and clearing 30,000 tonnes of compost that was maturing outdoors.

The plant continues to bother nearby residents.

Michael Williams and Bruce King, both Bromley residents, implored city councillors last month to close it because of the ongoing stink.

Bromley in east Christchurch might just be New Zealand's smelliest suburb, but after years of complaints authorities are still battling to get rid of the putrid pong.

Closing the plant would have cost the city millions and led to thousands of tonnes of organic waste being diverted to landfill. Councillors decided to keep the plant open, but directed their staff to find more ways to reduce odour.

The council has committed to moving the plant from its current site – but that could take about five years.

ECan chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said the plant has breached its consent and it was having an adverse effect on the environment and community wellbeing.

“We stand by our view, which is based on evidence and on our own experts’ views,” she said.

ECan previously directed the city council to stop odours beyond the plant’s boundary by February 1.

In a letter to the city council, Rixecker said “low level odour discharges” from the plant were continuing. The frequency of the odour was enough for it to be deemed a “chronic odour issue”.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Bromley residents Katinka Visser, Vickie Walker and Michael Williams celebrating that the plant will be moved out of Bromley, but the move could still take five years.

The city council has likely committed an offence under the Resource Management Act, Rixecker said.

ECan is now preparing a memo for its enforcement decision panel to consider further action, which could include taking the matter to court.

Rixecker warned in her letter city council staff are under no obligation to answer questions, but if they do, their responses may be used in future court proceedings.

ECan would not say when its panel would consider the matter. Rixecker would not rule out court action as a possibility.

The city council’s infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager, Jane Davis, said since the start of 2022 Pattle Delamore Partners have carried out independent odour testing at the plant.

“Based on this testing, we consider that Living Earth has been successful in eliminating a number of potential sources of odour from their site and reduced the potential for offensive or objectionable odours to occur beyond the boundary of the site,” she said.

Davis said the city council wanted to do all it could to minimise the risk of potential odour.

Environment Canterbury chief executive Stefanie Rixecker says “low level odour discharges” are continuing from the controversial organics processing plant. (File photo)

“We are continuing to engage with Environment Canterbury in relation to this matter as we are both committed to ensuring the best outcome for the local community,” she said.

Council staff have been asked by councillors to investigate whether there is anything else they can do to reduce the chance of odours.

Christchurch city councillor Yani Johanson, who has advocated for residents living near the organics plant, said his own council has always pushed back on alleged consent breaches.

He said it had a pattern of reluctance for taking accountability.

“The council should just stop wasting money fighting ECan, accept ECan’s findings, and focus on moving the plant.”