Northland homicide: Police confirm body in Waipoua Forest was Gaelene Bright

Gaelene Bright, 69, has been described as kind, generous and enthusiastic.

Police have finally been able to confirm the body found in Waipoua Forest earlier this month was Northlander Gaelene Bright.

The 69-year-old Waimamaku resident went missing on May 1.

Police conducted an extensive search in the area and found remains near Tāne Mahuta on May 17.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Bright’s remains were found near Tāne Mahuta, known as the Lord of the Forest. (File photo)

A man, who currently has name suppression, has been charged with her murder and possession of a firearm.

Investigations by police and the coroner were able to confirm the body was Bright’s on Monday afternoon. The condition of the remains contributed to the delay in formal identification.

Google Maps/Supplied Bright exhibited art and volunteered at the Kohukohu Village Arts Gallery. (File photo)

Police extend their deepest condolences to her family and friends, a police spokesperson said.

Bright was an active member of the Hokianga community, and friends describe her as kind, generous and enthusiastic.

Her obituary describes her as cherished mother of five, and adored nana and aunt to six grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.

A memorial was held for her on Saturday in Waimamaku.

The Waimamamaku Resource Centre, where Bright was a volunteer, has started a Givealittle page for her family, which has raised more than $5000.

A rāhui was placed on Tāne Mahuta after the discovery of the remains, closing the popular walkway for three days to allow the ngahere (bush) to cleanse itself.

Te Roroa general manager Snow Tane said the rāhui, or customary ban, was respected by all but one group of visitors, who disagreed with the practice.

“They were New Zealanders who didn’t feel that the cultural aspects associated with the cleansing of the land should be enforced on non-Māori visitors.”