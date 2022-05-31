Aussie invasion: Paddock full of wallabies snapped by Bay of Plenty pest contractor

Wallabies abound in this shot, taken on a farm near Rotorua earlier in May, by a wallaby programme contractor.

Wallabies, as far as the eye can see.

That’s what the thermal scope of a pest contractor revealed in a Rotorua paddock earlier this month.

Despite that, many Bay of Plenty landowners don’t believe they have the marsupials on their property, the regional council says.

The wallaby programme contractor’s shot was taken during surveillance and monitoring of an area known to have a population and highlights the problem, Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s wallaby programme leader Davor Bejakovich said.

READ MORE:

* Council on the lookout for rogue wallabies north of Wellington

* Ambitious wallaby control programme in Otago gets underway

* Organisations hop to it on wallaby control in bid to prevent $84m annual bill



Wallabies were first released in Rotorua near Lake Ōkāreka in 1912. Since then, they have been steadily expanding.

The pests are devastating to undergrowth and pasture.

“Sometimes you go to a landowner and say you want to control the wallabies on their property and people look at you and say, I don’t have wallabies,” Bejakovich said.

“But if you don’t go out at night or very early in the morning when they’re active you potentially do not know they were there.”

The eradication programme is currently focusing on the outlying areas where wallabies are starting to appear.

supplied Bay of Plenty Regional Council is focussing on getting rid of wallabies in outlying areas before “squeezing” the core areas where they’re found (file photo).

Bejakovich said they do surveillance and monitoring where there have been anecdotal reports of wallabies from the public, and the areas on the outskirts of the known population.

They then go in with dogs trained to point only to wallabies.

“They go through habitat and when they stop it won’t be for a pheasant, a rabbit, hare or deer, it will be because of a wallaby.”

Then come contractors who use a range of thermal gear on drones, and cameras triggered by animal heat so they can work out how many animals there are and where.

“We try to eradicate them outside the core zone, and once we have done those areas we start squeezing the distribution of the core zone. Only then we will be addressing those [wallabies] in the photograph,” Bejakovich said

It will be two or three years before the council will concentrate on the core population.

And it’s important members of the public report sightings.

“I remember in 1997 I was in central Otago before the virus and there were rabbits everywhere and when you look at the photograph it reminds me of that.”

Back in 2019 Forest & Bird issued a dire warning about the spread of the animals in the Kaimai Range and surrounding areas, predicting that if left unchecked they could spread over a third of New Zealand within 50 years.

In the 2020 Budget there was $27.4 million in funding over the next four years for national eradication efforts.

Report wallaby sightings to your regional council.