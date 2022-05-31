Palmerston North deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford calls time

Palmerston North’s 32-year-old deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford has decided not to seek re-election to the city council in October.

She was the youngest person elected to the council when she first stood as a candidate nine years ago.

Rutherford has had two children, Max and Millie, now aged five and three, while she has been a councillor.

And now she has decided to spend more time with them and husband Liam.

Rutherford has been the deputy mayor since November 2020, after her predecessor Tangi Utikere was elected as the city’s Labour MP.

She said she had first stood for the council because she did not feel the voice of young people was being represented.

She was proud to have been that young representative, showing other women that it was possible to balance the work of council with starting a family.

For now, she said she did not have any further political aspirations.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North’s deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford takes notes during the city council’s budget debate.

Working closely with mayor Grant Smith, she said she saw how hard he worked and the long hours he committed to council and the community, and recognised that was not the sort of task she could tackle at the moment.

Rutherford said she had decided to announce early that she would be stepping down in October in the hope other young people would be encouraged to have a go.

“I’m a believer in making space for people. This could encourage them to think there is a place for them. I don’t want to stand in their way.”

Rutherford said one of her early successes as a councillor was promoting the Bikes in Schools programme through annual budgets, with children at 13 schools now having improved access to bikes and the chance to learn to ride them.

Another highlight was the establishment of Māori wards, which she described as an improvement for democratic representation for Māori, but also a challenge.

“It was probably the first time I had really been exposed to the ugly side of politics, and gave me an insight into some of the racism people experience.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North’s soon-to-be former deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford did Covid-19 isolation with Max and Millie in early 2022.

Rutherford has most recently chaired the council’s planning and strategy committee, and will spend two days this week on the resource management commissioners’ panel hearing an application to rezone land for the Whiskey Creek residential development.

A less public role has been as chairwoman of the chief executive’s performance review panel.

Rutherford said she had enjoyed working with former chief executive Heather Shotter, who left in March to take up a new Three Waters role within the Department of Internal Affairs in Wellington.

Rutherford would be part of the panel interviewing shortlisted recruits for her replacement in June, and hoped to see the new appointee take up the position before leaving the council.

Smith said he would be sad to see her go so early in her career.

“She was a strong, considered voice around the council table.

“Bringing up a young family and meeting the demands of being a busy city deputy mayor would have been tough.”

Smith, who has yet to declare his intentions about running for another term, said he admired her hard-working approach and attention to detail.

“Her cheerful face in council will be genuinely missed.”