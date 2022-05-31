Australian company awarded $13m police gun register contract

An Australian software company has won a $13 million, five-year contract to establish the police firearms register.

Objective Corporation announced its specialist regulatory platform, Objective RegWorks, had been selected to develop the register, which will require gun owners to enter their name, date of birth, address and other details.

“The Arms Information System (AIS) will be a secure digital platform that will manage the information related to arms (firearms, parts, ammunition, and other restricted weapons), firearms licensing, and any activities associated with the possession and use of firearms,” it said in a statement on its website.

It follows changes to firearms legislation in June 2020, making way for the register, and a pre-budget announcement by Police Minister Poto Williams that included $208m to establish a new Firearms Business Unit within police to oversee the register.

Objective is facing unrelated charges in the High Court at Wellington after the Commerce Commission announced in January it had filed proceeding against the company for contravening section 47 of the Commerce Act, which prohibits mergers likely to substantially lessen competition.

It followed Objective purchasing a smaller Fielding-based company, Master Business Systems Limited (MBS), in 2019.

The commission alleges the purchase led to reduced competition for the supply of software to building consent authorities for the digitisation of building consent processes.

The parties had agreed on a settlement to resolve the matter and a penalty hearing was heard in the High Court at Wellington on Monday. The judge reserved its decision until a later date.

A police spokesperson said police became aware of the investigation after Objective was a preferred supplier but before the contract was awarded. The tender was awarded in February, following a procurement process that commenced in May last year.

In a statement, Objective’s global vice president of RegTech, Ben Hobby, said the team was “deeply aware” of the significant outcome the firearms register would generate.

“The harrowing events of 2019 [Christchurch mosque attacks] suddenly brought into focus the need for reform and for an Arms Information System that will assist to underpin continuing freedoms that the people of Aotearoa have enjoyed for generations.”

Objective has been approached for comment.