Whakaari/White Island owners, the Buttle brothers, to seek dismissal of eruption charges

The 2019 Whakaari/White Island eruption left 22 dead and 13 organisations and individuals facing a range of charges.

The owners of Whakaari/White Island, the Buttle brothers, are seeking to have the charges filed against them in the wake of the 2019 eruption dismissed.

At a case review hearing on Tuesday Judge Evangelos Thomas set a hearing date of October 6 at the Auckland District Court to hear their Section 147 application.

Thomas also revealed a decision for the trial venue is set to be made at a June 13 hearing at Whakatāne District Court, with the Environment Court in Auckland the likely venue.

He said the Ministry of Justice has listed the Environment Court as one likely choice, which he described as a “fit for purpose venue”.

STUFF On the afternoon of Monday December 9, 2019 Whakaari White Island erupted while tours were in progress, killing 22 people and injuring 25.

READ MORE:

* NEMA wins White Island appeal as charges are dropped

* Whakaari/White Island: Government agency wants charges over eruption dismissed

* First Whakaari sentencing - can't contract out safety, says judge, issuing $227,500 fine

* Still no venue decision for 'emotional and distressing' Whakaari/White Island trial



Thomas said the fact the courts were catching up with a Covid-19 related backlog meant there were “no other district court options available”.

He said the October 6 date was “the best we could have done”.

The lawyer for Tauranga Tourism Services, Sarah Wroe​, also told the court her client was considering a 147 hearing to seek to have their charges dismissed.

The 147 applications come in the wake of a successful appeal by National Emergency Management Agency at the start of May to have their charges dismissed.

Thomas also set a further case review date of November 1 this year.

supplied Judge Evangelos Thomas said a decision on the venue for the Whakaari/White Island trial would be made at a hearing on June 13.

In total 13 organisations and individuals were charged with failing in their duty to ensure the safety of tourists on Whakaari/White Island between April 4, 2016 and December 10, 2019 – the day after the eruption.

Details of the charges were spelt out across 19 pages of charging documents.

Whakaari owners Andrew, James and Peter Buttle and Whakaari Management Ltd, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, the National Emergency Management Agency, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Aerius Ltd, Kahu NZ, Inflite Charters, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services were all charged after WorkSafe filed a total of 20 charges.

The Buttles are alleged to have failed with due diligence duties, including failure to acquire and keep updated knowledge of work health and safety matters and failure to gain adequate understanding of the hazards and risks associated with access to Whakaari.

Their company, Whakaari Management Ltd, is also alleged to have failed its duty to workers and tourists, including ensuring “an adequate means of evacuation from Whakaari”.

The Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of pilots travelling to and remaining on the island.