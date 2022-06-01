The hunt for the missing Marokopa family has gone from days to weeks to months - here's a breakdown by the numbers

It’s coming up to six months since anyone saw Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick, an older sibling says.

A four-wheel drive abandoned below the tideline, and no sign of the father and children who’d been using it – the news quickly captured headlines.

But we still don’t know where Thomas Phillips and his children are. Although they reappeared during a massive search in Marokopa, on the Waikato’s west coast, they’ve since gone bush again, prompting their mother to make a renewed plea for information.

At the four-months-missing mark, Child Matters chief executive Jane Searle said it was “concerning” to think of children in the bush for that length of time, but also hard for government agencies to take action when Phillips had full custody.

Now it’s been almost six months. Police did an aerial search over the weekend, after whānau called off a public hunt planned for June 11 due to safety concerns.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their first disappearance in September last year (video first published October 2021).

Here’s a by-the-numbers overview of what’s happened so far.

6 – “In a few weeks it will be 6 months since anyone has seen the children,” their older sister recently said, “and it will probably be another 6 years before any government agency will step in to enforce the law or intervene for the welfare of the children.”

3 – The number of children Phillips has had with him both times he’s gone bush: Jayda Jin, Maverick, and Ember, all under 10 years old.

69 – The first search centred around Marokopa, a settlement on the Waikato coast where the 2018 Census recorded a population of 69. Police have said Thomas Phillips and his kids often visited the family farm in Marokopa and had a house in Ōtorohanga.

5.9 – The lowest minimum temperature in the area for May was 5.9C on May 12, MetService said, according to a station about 15km north of the settlement. The highest temperatures were 21.1C on May 1 and 5.

9 – There was more than 5mm of rain in the area on 9 days in May.

18 – Phillips and the children first made the news when they were missing for 18 days in September. They walked out of the bush, alive and healthy on September 30. An extensive search had been under way, including everything from a jet ski to heat-detecting drones.

Tom Lee/Stuff It’s coming up to six months since anyone saw the children missing with their father, Thomas Phillips, an older sibling says.

20 – The family had gone bush again by December 20. Police said they were “aware Thomas and the children are not currently at the family home and will continue to monitor and regularly reassess the situation”.

162 – It’s not clear exactly when Phillips and his kids took off the second time, but 162 days have passed since that police comment.

1 – Phillips faces one charge of wasting police time and resources, relating to the massive police and community search. He was a no-show at Te Kūiti District Court in January.

$2000 – The maximum penalty for the charge Phillips faces is $2000, or three months in prison.

50 –An older sister of the missing children said Phillips is “getting around on a 50cc bike”, and that’s what they’ve been trying to look for.

20,000 – There’s an estimated 20,000 hectares of bush south of Kiritehere Beach, with mixed public and private ownership, according to the Department of Conservation. Kiritehere Beach is where Phillips’ abandoned 4WD was found in September, triggering the first search for the family.

2692 – Older siblings of the children started a petition calling for increased efforts by Police and Oranga Tamariki in the search. On Tuesday morning, it had 2692 signatures.

105 – If you have information on where the missing Phillips family members are, ring 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.