The unretirement: Kiwis are working longer, but at what cost?

As New Zealanders work way past the traditional age of retirement, one expert warns we're all going to pay. Virginia Fallon reports.

Ask Mary Reilly when she’s going to retire, and she’s quick to point out that’s a trick question.

“You should ask me if, not when, and the answer is probably never, at this rate.”

The 74-year-old threatens she’ll have to be carted out in a wheelbarrow should her employer ever want to get rid of her, though after 39 years in the same job that’s looking unlikely.

“I’ve always been a workaholic. I can afford to retire, I just don’t want to.”

Reilly works at Chartwell’s Countdown supermarket and is one of a skyrocketing number of New Zealanders spending their later years in unretirement. For her, it’s a choice that comes from a genuine love of the job and the satisfaction she gets from her 45 hours a week.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Mary Reilly, 74, has been working at Chartwell Countdown for 39 years.

The former farmer has always been motivated and can’t imagine sitting about at home. Plus, she knows far too many people who’ve retired only to regret it.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about being social and doing something with your time: challenging yourself.”

Does it keep her young? Does it what. “When people buy alcohol and I have to check their ages the girls say ‘ask Mary how old she is’. I have to carry my own driving licence to prove I’m 74.”

According to Stats NZ a quarter of all people aged over 65 are still working, though not necessarily full time. In 2003, one in every 10 were still in the work force, and in 1990 it was just one in 15.

supplied Cameron Bagrie: “The welfare state is there for the needy not the greedy.”

While Aotearoa doesn’t have an official retirement age – and mandatory retirement was outlawed in 1992 – New Zealanders have some of the longest working lives in the developed world. Kiwi men retire at the average age of 69.8 and women 66.4, the OECD says.

Despite that, 65 has long been accepted as the traditional age to stop work as that’s when the superannuation payment kicks in.

Although the workers the Sunday Star Times spoke to were clear they were working for the love of the job and the social aspects of employment, one expert warns there’s a financial kicker with our older workforce.

Economist Cameron Bagrie says super costs the country $39m a day, isn’t income tested, and isn’t unsustainable.

“There are about 800,000 people aged 65-plus, and 200,000 people still working. Scroll that out for 30 years when the population over 65 is up around 1.4 million and you're talking an even bigger number.”

Super doesn't provide those without accumulated wealth enough to live on and poses a long-term fiscal challenge that’s going to need tough decisions like raising taxes or the retirement age, he says.

“The welfare state is there for the needy not the greedy. I would far prefer when I get into retirement that opposed to supporting someone like myself the money is spent on the grandkids and building our education system.”

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says the majority of superannuitants are dependent on the payment and nearly one in three people expect they won't have adequate retirement income unless they work past 65.

Supplied Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says it's too early to speculate on whether the five ideas of the KiwiSaver refresh review would worsen the KiwiSaver gender divide.

Many have only started saving properly in their 50s or 60s when social costs begin to reduce, and some need to work well into their 70s to pay mortgages or rental costs.

“Super provides older people with a guaranteed income that helps to alleviate poverty and makes it easier for them to continue to participate in and contribute to society,” Wrightson says.

Age Concern Chief Executive Karen Billings-Jensen says while so many older people still want or need to work, ageism is rife in the workforce – even though it’s illegal.

“Instead employers will say things like ‘this job is quite physical' where we know for younger staff there might be allowances made.”

Supplied Age Concern Chief Executive Karen Billings-Jensen.

With older people keen to return to the workforce after the isolation of the pandemic, Billings-Jensen says we run the risk of writing them off as unadaptable.

“They've spent a lifetime of adapting to new ways of doing things - life is all about that. That’s how they got to this age in the first place.”

But for those older New Zealanders keen to work there’s at least one sector desperate for their skills. The Restaurant Association is urging would-be retirees to consider filling what its CEO Marisa Bidois says is a severe labour shortage in the sector.

“Hospitality is traditionally seen as a younger workforce but overseas it’s a lifelong career.”

Supplied Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association.

Brian Husse agrees with that, even though he’s used to people doing a bit of a double take when he asks for their orders at Palmerston North’s Little Savanna​ restaurant.

“They're definitely surprised. I’ve had people ask me bluntly what I’m doing still working at my age.”

The 67-year-old has spent a good 40 years working in the hospitality industry and the reasons he’s still there are twofold: “I do enjoy it, but I also have to eat.”

A maitre d’ and server, Husse says even if he could afford to retire he’d probably keep working for a few more years, just maybe not as much as he currently does. He likes the adrenalin and gratification that comes from the job, and he’s grateful he was able to get it in the first place.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Brian Husse has spent 40 years working in the hospitality industry, and says he still enjoys it.

“There is a hesitation from some employers to hire older people. You might not have to put your age on your CV but when it goes back 30 or 40 years they do think ‘can this person hack it?’’”

Husse can definitely hack it, though admits he’s not as fast as he used to be and certainly wouldn’t try to memorise the orders from a table of eight like he could as a younger man. Despite that, he believes he’s likely a better employee than when he was younger.

“I hear 19-year-olds complaining their feet hurt but at the same time it does keep you fitter. There are physical limitations but right now im holding up OK, touch wood.”

Jenny Jenkins dodges the question of when she’s going to retire, preferring to ask a question of her own: “what’s retirement anyway?”

The 68-year-old was planning to stop paid work about eight years ago until she was lured into the position of general manager at Wellington’s Le Cordon Bleu hospitality school.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Jenny Jenkins is 68 and still working at the general manager for Le Cordon Bleu.

Although Jenkins can afford to retire, she wants to see the school through its pandemic recovery plan; even then, she’s not planning on total retirement.

“Working keeps you young, active, keeps your brain going and gives you a purpose and a great sense of satisfaction.”

Like Husse, she believes being older makes her a better employee.

“I'm a lot more patient, accepting, tolerant and appreciative. All those soft skills that create a nice working environment; that’s what older people are better at.”

Professor of psychology Dr Fiona Alpass says whether retirement is better for you comes down to your job, your health and of course your finances.

Her research has found that those who work past 65 when they can afford not to tend to be in professional jobs that pay better and haven’t been so taxing on their physical health.

“Retirement was beneficial for those in non-professional organisations as they now get to have a rest, more sleep and less stress.”

Those who keep working when they can afford to retire say work is central to them, they enjoy it and it’s part of their identity.

But as to whether it makes us happier, younger and healthier?

“What’s good for your heart is good for your brain. If you look after your cardiac health you're looking after your cognitive health.”