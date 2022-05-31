Ashburton bomb scare prompts evacuation of suburban street

Elizabeth Street in Ashhurton is the scene of a bomb scare.

A bomb scare has led to the evacuation of a suburban Ashburton street.

Emergency services rushed to Elizabeth Street after they were alerted to a potential bomb scare just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A source has told Stuff told the threat relates to a resident finding old explosives in their garage.

A police spokesperson confirmed the threat related to an unexploded ordinance at a residential property.

Police have cordoned the area and evacuated nearby properties, and advised members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been notified and are en route.

